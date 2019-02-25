England's third ODI against Windies in Grenada delayed due to rain

Windies and England were left frustrated as rain delayed the start of the third one-day international in Grenada.

Drizzle stopped temporarily allowing a delayed toss to be completed - England winning the coin flip and electing to bowl first.

Ben Stokes missed out for England after rolling his ankle in training and was replaced by Alex Hales, while Chris Woakes - rested for the second ODI in Barbados as he nurses a knee issue - regained his spot from Tom Curran.

Windies - who named an unchanged XI and handed a 100th ODI cap to Darren Bravo - drew level in the series on Friday with a 26-run win at Kensington Oval, a game in which Sheldon Cottrell took five wickets and Shimron Hetmyer scored an unbeaten century.

England, on a run of nine bilateral ODI series victories on the bounce, won the opener, also in Barbados, by seven wickets last Wednesday thanks to centuries from Jason Roy and Joe Root.

Andre Russell will return to the Windies squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs - in Grenada on Wednesday and St Lucia on Saturday - but his bowling could be restricted by a knee problem.

Russell has played 52 ODIs for Windies, scoring 998 runs at 28.51 and taking 65 wickets at 32.73.