Windies' Andre Russell replaces injured Kemar Roach for final two ODIs against England

Andre Russell called up for final two ODIs against England

Andre Russell has been called up to the Windies squad for the final two one-day internationals against England as a replacement for the injured Kemar Roach.

Roach suffered a back injury ahead of the the first match in Barbados, which England won by six wickets, and will remain on the island for his rehabilitation.

Russell, who has 52 ODI caps and is just two runs short of reaching 1,000 runs in the format, last featured for in a 50-over international match in July 2018 when Windies fell to a 48-run loss to Bangladesh.

The all-rounder's bowling may be restricted as he is battling a knee injury.

"We believe Russell will add value to the squad," chairman of Cricket Windies selection panel Courtney Browne said.

"We are well aware that although Andre's bowling may be limited due to a knee problem, his tremendous batting ability to power the ball in the back end of the game will be an asset to the team."

Windies squad for final two ODIs: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas

