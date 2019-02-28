WATCH: Adil Rashid takes four wickets in five balls as England beat Windies

Adil Rashid took four wickets in five balls to guide England to a famous victory over the West Indies in Wednesday's fourth one-day international in Grenada.

Click on the video above to watch the stunning finish as Rashid first removed set batsmen Ashley Nurse (43) and Carlos Brathwaite (50) before too claiming Devendra Bishoo and Oshane Thomas with consecutive deliveries to clinch a 29-run win.

In ODI cricket, Rashid's feat has been bettered only once before, with Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga taking four wickets in four balls against South Africa at the 2007 World Cup. Saqlain Mushtaq, meanwhile, matched Rashid's haul of four in five balls for Pakistan against Zimbabwe in 1996.

3:21 Eoin Morgan says 'something special' from Adil Rashid earned England victory in Grenada Eoin Morgan says 'something special' from Adil Rashid earned England victory in Grenada

Making Rashid's all the more impressive was that his first four overs were smashed for 50 runs, as Chris Gayle's stunning 162 off 97 balls appeared to be steering the Windies towards a remarkable chase of England's 418-6.

But, Rashid returned to remove Jason Holder in his fifth over and then his four-wicket heroics in the 48th saw him ultimately finish with figures of 5-85 and secure a 2-1 series lead for England with one game to play.

Watch the fifth one-day international between Windies and England live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm on Saturday.