Sky Cricket Podcast: Chris Gayle, Jofra Archer and limbo dancing

Rob Key, David Lloyd and Nick Knight met up for the latest Sky Cricket Podcast, hots on the heels of England's thumping defeat to Windies in the final ODI.

Eoin Morgan's men were blitzed for 113 in St Lucia before Chris Gayle crunched 77 from 27 balls as the hosts topped that total in 12.1 overs.

Gayle was the obvious place for Keysy, Bumble and Knighty to start, with Rob asking his pals who, past or present, matches the Jamaican for presence at the crease - Sir Viv and KP getting a mention.

Also on the agenda…

- Do players put individual success over team glory?

- How do you cope with being dropped? Nick says he didn't take it well… Plus, how a break from cricket can do you good

- Should Jofra Archer walk straight into the England team? Nick says he has answered any questions following his performances in T20 leagues

- How England's hammering in St Lucia could boost their World Cup hopes

- The other World Cup contenders - and how strong will Windies be?

- Would Keysy suit being bald - and is limbo dancing a sport?

- The perils of the post-match presentation

