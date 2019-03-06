Jofra Archer will 'rise to the occasion' if he is selected by England, says Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan had backed his "little brother" Jofra Archer to "rise to the occasion" if he makes his England debut this summer.

Archer - who, like Jordan, was born in Barbados - is expected to feature in the ODI series against Pakistan in May as he looks to prove he merits a place in Eoin Morgan's World Cup squad.

Jordan plays with Archer at domestic level for Sussex and says the 23-year-old seamer would be a strong addition to England's white-ball side.

"I speak to him every day, literally every day, he's like my little brother," Jordan said of Archer, who will qualify for England later this month after the ECB's residency regulations were cut from seven years to three.

3:51 Jordan says he still has ambitions to play one-day international cricket for England Jordan says he still has ambitions to play one-day international cricket for England

"There is noise about him potentially playing in [the next] series. If it happens it's a dream come true for him.

"I'm more than certain he'll rise to the occasion because he's that type of person and that type of character. One of the things I admire about Jofra is for a kid so young he's got a good head on his shoulders."

Jordan played the last of his 31 ODIs against Pakistan in September 2016 but gave a reminder of his talents with two wickets - including Chris Gayle - and a superb catch off his own bowling as England beat Windies by four wickets in the first Twenty20 international in St Lucia on Tuesday.

People think he's just a big hitter, but he actually has a lot of skill with it. He thinks about the game and has so much experience, but luckily the ball didn't fly around as much this time and we got him. Chris Jordan on Chris Gayle

"I hope the ship hasn't sailed," said Jordan when asked about his hopes of forcing his way back into England's 50-over plans ahead of the World Cup.

"I've had conversations with [national selector] Ed Smith, particularly when squads are being picked, and he's always said I'm there or thereabouts in the discussions.

"That gives me encouragement, but T20 cricket is what I'm involved with at the minute, anything past that I'll leave to the selectors and the captain.

Jordan took two wickets and bowled 10 dot balls in St Lucia on Tuesday night

"I am not resigned to [just playing T20]. I would obviously love to be involved in the 50-over stuff but I can only deal with what's in front of me at the minute and that's T20.

"If I do get the call in the future I am more than happy and more than ready."

Jordan's outstanding one-handed catch came as he sprinted across the pitch and dived to his right after deceiving Darren Bravo with a slower delivery - the grab the latest in a catalogue of stunners he has taken in an England shirt.

0:25 Jordan took an incredible catch off his own bowling to dismiss Darren Bravo in the first T20I in St Lucia Jordan took an incredible catch off his own bowling to dismiss Darren Bravo in the first T20I in St Lucia

"That was a good one," added the 30-year-old. "I pride myself on my fielding and I work hard on it, to keep improving even from a high level.

"Not many catches are that easy, you do see them go down in games. You try to practise as much as possible and when moments like that come you've almost played it over in your head already. I'm just glad it came off."