Mankading law 'essential', says MCC, following Ravi Ashwin-Jos Buttler incident in IPL

Ravi Ashwin 'Mankaded' Jos Buttler in the IPL on Monday

The MCC insists the law around 'Mankading' is "essential" in order to prevent batsmen at the non-striker's end backing up "at liberty".

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin has been roundly criticised for dismissing Rajasthan Royals and England batsman Jos Buttler in such fashion during Monday's IPL match in Jaipur.

Bumble: Spirit of game is gone

Clarifying law 41.16, the MCC said: "This law is essential. Without it, non-strikers could back up at liberty, several yards down the pitch and a law is needed to prevent such action.

"The crux of the issue is when the non-striker can safely leave his/her ground, and what the bowler can do to effect this form of dismissal without courting controversy.

As Captain of your side - you set the standard of the way the team wants to play & what the team stands for ! Why do such a disgraceful & low act like that tonight ? You must live with yourself & FYI - it’s to late to say sorry Mr Ashwin. You will be remembered for that low act https://t.co/jGif2TOnjI — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 25, 2019

"To clarify, it has never been in the laws that a warning should be given to the non-striker and nor is it against the spirit of cricket to run out a non-striker who is seeking to gain an advantage by leaving his/her ground early.

"Some feel that Ashwin delayed his action to allow Buttler the chance to leave his ground and that Buttler was in his ground when he expected the ball to be released.

"If it was a deliberate delay, that would be unfair and against the spirit of cricket. Ashwin claims this not to be the case.

"The TV umpire had to make a decision and, under the law, it was understandable how he opted to give Buttler out.

Buttler was also 'Mankaded' while batting for England against Sri Lanka in 2014

"It is up to both teams to ensure that the game is played within both the laws and the spirit of cricket.

"Non-strikers must be careful not to gain an unfair advantage by leaving their ground early, while bowlers must act within the time-frame outlined in the law to effect a run-out under law 41.16."

Speaking after the incident, Ashwin said: "On my part, it was very instinctive.

"It wasn't planned or anything like that. It's there within the rules of the game. I don't understand where the spirit of the game comes in."

Sky customers can watch the Indian Premier League live by tuning into Star Gold, available on channel 729.