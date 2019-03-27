Jos Buttler's 'Mankad' dismissal by Ravichandran Ashwin not in spirit of the game, MCC says

Jos Buttler was 'Mankaded' for the second time in his career earlier this week

The MCC have given their backing to Jos Buttler after further examination of his 'Mankad' dismissal in the Indian Premier League and now say it was not in the spirit of the game.

Buttler was given out during the Rajasthan Royals clash with Kings XI Punjab on Monday when, having already hit 69 off 43 balls, bowler Ravichandran Ashwin took the bails off during his run-up with Buttler out of his crease.

The Lancashire and England batsman had previously been the victim of a similar dismissal playing for his country against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Initially, the MCC cleared the decision made by third umpire Bruce Oxenford, sharing the blame between Buttler and Ashwin, who appeared to delay his run-up before whipping the bails off as the batsman edged forward.

But, speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, MCC cricket academy manager and laws manager Fraser Stewart said: "It was certainly one that has divided public opinion.

"We now have had a chance to review it in more detail and we think that Buttler was in his ground as Ashwin got into a position when the non-striker could reasonably have expected the ball to have been delivered. Ashwin seemed to pause to allow Buttler to go out of his ground and then obviously he put the wicket down.

5:26 Watch what happened when Jos Buttler was 'mankaded' before, back in 2014 for England against Sri Lanka Watch what happened when Jos Buttler was 'mankaded' before, back in 2014 for England against Sri Lanka

"Buttler did not really make much of an effort to get back into his ground. It is one where we just felt the pause was just too long and therefore not within the spirit of cricket.

"The key moment was when the ball would normally have been delivered, and we think Buttler was just within his ground at that point. It was only then he carried on with his wander out and the release was delayed then the wicket was put down.

"We think on this particular delivery, Buttler was within his ground until the right moment."