County Championship: Clarke hits debut ton to put Nottinghamshire in control against Yorkshire

Joe Clarke hit a superb 109no for Notts on day one at Trent Bridge

Joe Clarke marked his Nottinghamshire debut with a century on day one of the Specsavers County Championship season at Trent Bridge.

The former Worcestershire batsman was 109no at the close, with Notts 324-5 and in control of their Division One clash with Yorkshire.

Having been put in to bat, Notts were 75 without loss before Ben Duckett (43) fell to Steven Patterson. Ben Slater did make it to his half-century, eventually falling for 76 to give Duanne Olivier his first Championship wicket for Yorkshire.

💯 on debut for Joe Clarke! He reaches 109no as Nottinghamshire close on 324-5 against Yorkshire at Trent Bridge.



Keep up to date with all the latest @CountyChamp scores, including Notts vs Yorkshire: https://t.co/CVJ2F6s005 https://t.co/R4iV9R4utG — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) April 5, 2019

Olivier (2-74) also removed Notts skipper Steven Mullaney (31) but Clarke kept going and a clipped four through midwicket brought up his hundred just before stumps. SCORECARD

At the Ageas Bowl, Sam Northeast (94no) was closing in on a century when bad light brought play to an end on day one with Hampshire 303-4 against Essex.

Having moved up to open in a bid to earn an England recall, James Vince was dismissed in the final over of the first session, having made 40 and Aiden Markram made 63 on his Hampshire debut before he was dismissed by Matthew Quinn (2-63).

Sam Northeast was 94no when bad light forced the players off for the day

Northeast and Rilee Rossouw then put on 117 for the fourth wicket and after Jamie Porter removed Rossouw, Liam Dawson joined Northeast, who, due to the fading light in Southampton, must wait until the second morning to try and reach three figures. SCORECARD

Meanwhile, Somerset and Kent must wait until tomorrow to get their seasons underway after day one at Taunton was washed out without a ball being bowled.