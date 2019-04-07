County Championship: Joe Clarke continues dream Notts debut after injury scare for Joe Root

Joe Clarke is three runs short of a second century in the match on his Nottinghamshire debut

Joe Clarke ended day three just three runs shy of a second century in the match on his Nottinghamshire debut as the hosts established a dominant position against Yorkshire in Specsavers County Championship Division One.

After bowling Yorkshire out for 291, Notts' batsmen went on the offensive and reached 329-5, a lead of 446, in just 70 overs by the close and Clarke will be hoping he gets the chance to get to three figures before the declaration is made.

As well as another fine knock from Clarke, Notts were also boosted by half-centuries from Ben Duckett (61), Chris Nash (75) and Steven Mullaney (52), while Stuart Broad (3-56), Luke Fletcher (3-64) and Samit Patel (3-31) were the standouts with the ball.

Meanwhile, Joe Root, who made 73 in the first innings, is expected to be fit to bat for Yorkshire on day four despite leaving the field late in the evening session after taking a blow to his left hand. SCORECARD

Hampshire fast bowler Fidel Edwards blitzed through Essex with a five-wicket haul as Sir Alastair Cook fell twice in a day on his return to the County Championship.

Former West Indies international Edwards claimed his eighth Championship five-for, ending with figures of 5-51, as his searing pace brought a lifeless Ageas Bowl wicket to life.

Alastair Cook makes a half-century but then falls as Essex reach 108-4 at lunch against Hampshire, trailing by 417 runs.



Edwards' battery helped Hampshire bowl Essex out for 164 before they were left with 132-4 - still 229 behind Hampshire's declared first-innings score of 525 at close having been asked to follow-on. SCORECARD

Mitch Claydon took his wicket-tally in the match to eight as Kent closed in on likely victory over Somerset on the third day at Taunton.

By the close of a day of fluctuating fortunes, the home side were 171-7 in their second innings, leading by only 133.

Claydon added 3-30 to his first innings figures of 5-46, well supported by Darren Stevens (2-34) and fellow seamers Harry Podmore and Matt Milnes. SCORECARD

In Division Two, James Harris and Dawid Malan gave Middlesex hope of saving the game at Northamptonshire with half-centuries at the start and end of the third day.

Jason Holder took two wickets for Northants as Middlesex were asked to follow on

Harris' first-innings 61 not out reduced the deficit to 174 and then - having been asked to follow-on - captain Malan reached stumps unbeaten on 55 as Middlesex ended a day under grey cloud 109-2, trailing by 65. SCORECARD

Leicestershire are on course to claim their first victory over Sussex for 17 years after making a positive start to their pursuit of 230 at Hove.

Skipper Paul Horton made an unbeaten 53 to take his side to 99-1 when rain arrived at tea and play was abandoned for the day at 5.35pm with Leicestershire still needing 131.

Debutant Hasan Azad helped Horton put on 72 for the second wicket after David Wiese had pinned Ateeq Javid lbw with an inswinger for 11.

Their victory charge had been set up earlier in the day by off-spinner Colin Ackermann, who finished with career-best figures of 5-69, and seamer Tom Taylor, who claimed four more victims to add to his six in the first innings for a match haul of 10-122. SCORECARD

Durham's openers stood firm to slow Derbyshire's victory charge on day three of the match at the County Ground.

Alex Lees and Gareth Harte battled through a testing last session to reach 10 without loss at the close in pursuit of an unlikely victory target of 361.

Derbyshire had taken control with Tom Lace making his maiden first-class half-century before Harvey Hosein and Matt Critchley scored fifties as Derbyshire made 334 in their second innings.

That left Durham an awkward 17 overs to survive and Lees and Harte dug in to deny Derbyshire before bad light ended play early. SCORECARD