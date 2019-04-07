England captain Joe Root 'fine' after injury scare playing for Yorkshire, says Andrew Gale

0:12 Andrew Gale insists Joe Root is 'fine' after taking a blow to the hand while playing for Yorkshire Andrew Gale insists Joe Root is 'fine' after taking a blow to the hand while playing for Yorkshire

Yorkshire first-team coach Andrew Gale has confirmed that Joe Root is "fine" after the England captain was forced from the field having taken a blow to his left hand.

Root dived to stop a powerful shot from Joe Clarke late on day three of Yorkshire's County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

He stayed on the field for the next couple of overs before receiving treatment after the fall of a wicket and then left the field and did not return before the close of play.

Kent vs Hants Live on

However, speaking after the day's play, Gale said that Root, who scored 73 in Yorkshire's first innings, had not been sent for an X-ray and will be available to bat again on day four as the visitors battle to salvage a draw at Trent Bridge.

"He's fine, he's just strapped it up and is icing it, it's precautionary really," he said. "He'll be fine tomorrow."

The news will come as a relief to England ahead of the start of the World Cup next month and the Ashes, in which Root will lead the side as they try to reclaim the urn, to follow.