Somerset beat Warwickshire to stay top of County Championship

Lewis Gregory took 4-48 as Somerset wrapped up victory over Warwickshire on day three

Somerset wrapped up a 49-run victory over Warwickshire at Taunton to consolidate their position at the top of the Specsavers County Championship.

Somerset took 20 points from their third Championship victory in four games, while their opponents had to settle for three and remain anchored at the foot of Division One.

Warwickshire began the morning on 103-6, needing a further 136 to win. Sam Hain ended unbeaten on 92 and featured in a last-wicket stand of 49 with Oliver Hannon-Dalby (13), but the visitors were ultimately bowled out for 189, with Lewis Gregory claiming 4-48.

Ajinkya Rahane marked his Hampshire debut with a century, while Sam Northeast also hit a hundred as Hampshire dominated Nottinghamshire on day three on the Isle of Wight.

Hampshire's Sam Northeast is the leading run-scorer in both divisions of the County Championship

Rahane hit 119. sharing in a record 257-run stand for the third wicket with Northeast, who continued his eye-catching early season form with 133.

Hampshire eventually declared on 367-5 in their second innings, a 438-run lead, before Notts slipped to 42-2 by stumps - Ben Duckett dismissed for a duck and Ben Slater out for 20.

Surrey are eyeing up a final-day victory over Kent in Beckenham after England Test star Sam Curran's second-innings 80 helped set their hosts 426 to win.

Sam Curran struck seven fours and three sixes in his 80 off 119 balls for Surrey

Kent were at least lifted by a dogged batting display in the final 17 overs of the penultimate day's action, closing on 46-1 - Zac Crawley the only man out, for nine - though they still need a further 380 to win.

Earlier, Surrey were dismissed for 280 second time around, Curran's fine knock helping the visitors recover from a mini wobble at 176-6 earlier in the day.

In Division Two, Lancashire leapfrogged promotion rivals Worcestershire into top spot with a hard-fought six-wicket victory at Old Trafford.

Dane Vilas hit 60 not out as his Lancashire side beat Worcestershire to move top of Division Two

Chasing 126 on day three, on a challenging surface, Lancashire slipped to 32-4 before lunch, only to recover through their captain Dane Vilas (60no) and Rob Jones (31no), who shared an unbroken 95-run stand to see the hosts home.

Earlier, Richard Gleeson (5-37) had Joe Leach caught at mid-off by James Anderson to secure his third five-wicket haul in four innings as Worcestershire added only five runs to their overnight score of 149-9.

Tom Cullen held his nerve to score an unbeaten half-century that steered Glamorgan to a thrilling two-wicket victory over Derbyshire.

Tom Cullen's unbeaten 51 saw Glamorgon to a tense two-wicket win over Derbyshire

The 27-year-old wicketkeeper, only playing because Chris Cooke is injured, scored 51 from 88 balls to take Glamorgan to their target of 246 with help from Andrew Salter (26) and Lukas Carey (9no).

Derbyshire had been favourites when they reduced Glamorgan to 162-7, Ravi Rampaul (3-55) taking three wickets, but Cullen played superbly to give his side their first Championship win of the season.

Gloucestershire too secured their first Championship win of the season, defeating Durham by six wickets in their Division Two clash at Emirates Riverside.

Gloucestershire captain Chris Dent was part of a strong opening stand that set the team towards victory

The visitors started day three requiring only 53 runs for victory after opening pairing Chris Dent and Miles Hammond had knocked off half of their 117-run target the previous evening.

Although they lost three further wickets, Gloucestershire eased their way to victory to move up to third in the table. Durham, meanwhile, remain rooted to the foot of the standings after slipping to a fourth successive defeat.

Phil Salt's quickfire century set Sussex up for a final day victory push in their game against Northamptonshire.

Phil Salt struck a 90-ball century for Sussex to give them hope of forcing a final-day victory

Salt slammed 122 from just 104 balls between lunch and tea to help Sussex close on 292-4, a lead of 346.

With a first-innings lead of 54 after Northamptonshire recovered from 267-8 to make 368, Sussex were in need of a brisk second innings to leave enough time to take another 10 wickets, and Salt provided the impetus at the top of the order.