Pick your favourite England Cricket World Cup kit

With a week to go to the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup, we now know exactly how England will look as they take to the field against South Africa at The Oval on Thursday, May 30.

Not only do we know the make-up of their squad, but we also know what they'll be wearing, with it revealed that they'll be kitted out in a retro sky-blue number similar to what they wore at the 1992 World Cup.

England's 2019 kit puts a modern spin on the famous shirt that the team wore all the way to the 1992 final before losing to Pakistan in Melbourne - England have failed to go further than the quarter-final stage since.

But while performances may have been mediocre in tournaments since, we want to know what is your favourite of their World Cup kits over the years?

Any fans of the all-cricket-whites look from pre-1992 need not vote below, otherwise pick out your favourite of this fine bunch!

