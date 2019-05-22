Joe Root hopes England's throwback kit can help inspire them to victory

Joe Root says he hopes England’s throwback kit for this summer’s ICC Cricket World Cup on home soil will act as inspiration to win the competition.

The 2019 hosts' sky-blue version is similar to what England wore in 1992 - the first year in which teams were permitted to take to the field in different coloured kits - when they last reached the final, before losing to Pakistan in Melbourne.

"I love it. You look at that 1992 World Cup and that is the one that sticks out in everyone's mind [as] the one England have been the most successful, got the furthest and played their best cricket," Joe Root told Sky Sports News.

Joe Root wants to better England's runner-up finish in 1992

"I think it is an opportunity to take that into this tournament and hopefully go one better. It looks very smart! Hopefully we can put in performances that match it."

England revealed their final 15-man squad for the competition on Tuesday, with Jofra Archer and Liam Dawson being included with David Willey and Joe Denly missing the cut.

Eoin Morgan's side open their campaign against South Africa in the competition's curtain raiser on May 30.

The kit will also be worn by England's women's side in their upcoming ODI series against West Indies and the three 50-over matches in the multi-format women's Ashes later this summer.

England begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on May 30

England host the multi-format women's Ashes later this summer

