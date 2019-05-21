Eoin Morgan admits leaving David Willey out of England World Cup squad was tough
Last Updated: 22/05/19 11:13am
Eoin Morgan has admitted leaving David Willey out of England's ICC World Cup squad was one of the hardest decisions he has been involved in.
Willey, who has been a key part of England's bowling attack for the last four years, was omitted from the 15-man squad, with Sussex paceman Jofra Archer preferred.
"I spoke to David yesterday, obviously I didn't have the initial conversation, that's Ed Smith's role as National Selector," England captain Morgan told Sky Sports News at the official kit launch on Tuesday evening.
"Obviously it was a very tough decision and probably the hardest that I have ever been involved in.
"David has been a member of our squad for the last four years and offered a lot both on and off the field. To leave somebody out like that is an extremely tough decision but for the balance of the squad we feel that it was the right decision."
Morgan was asked if England might miss the option of Willey's left-arm bowling during the tournament.
"I think we have a number of opening bowlers, the guys that take the new ball and obviously David would have been added to that and if we went in with too many in the squad it would have left us short in a different area," he said.
England vs Australia
May 25, 2019, 10:00am
Live on
"So, for the balance, for that long group stage that hopefully we can get through, it's a matter of covering all areas."
Archer has been included in the squad after impressing in his debut ODI series for England against Pakistan.
The 24-year-old played two matches in England's 4-0 series victory after making his bow against Ireland last month, and Morgan is confident he will cope with the pressure of a World Cup.
"He delivers under pressure, he's proved that over a long period of time playing in competitions around the world," Morgan said.
"He has done that at every opportunity that we have given him so far this summer and he has come on a lot.
"He has also been fantastic around the group and hopefully we can make him a better, more established cricketer.
"These are the very first steps of his international career and hopefully it will be a long road ahead for him."
You can watch every match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Sky Sports Cricket, starting with England vs South Africa at The Oval on Thursday, May 30.