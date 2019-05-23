Hampshire seal win over Nottinghamshire to move second in Division One

Keith Barker has taken 11 wickets in the County Championship for Hampshire so far this season

An impressive all-round bowling effort helped Hampshire seal an emphatic 244-run victory over Nottinghamshire in their County Championship clash at Newport.

SCORECARD | DIVISION ONE TABLE

Requiring eight wickets to claim their third Division One win of the season, Keith Barker got the hosts off to an ideal start - trapping Matthew Carter lbw for 23 four overs into the day.

Under testing conditions, Joe Clarke was caught behind for a 20-ball duck as quick Kyle Abbott picked up his first wicket of the innings and Fidel Edwards then got into the thick of the action when he had Jake Libby (17) caught.

My First championship game in 18 months and we’ve only gone and got the Win!! Great weeks work, now for the big dance on Saturday!! @HomeOfCricket @hantscricket — Mason Crane (@masoncrane32) May 23, 2019

Chris Nash was the only batsman to offer any real resistance, bringing up his third Championship half-century of the season but Abbott pinned him in front for 60 as Notts continued to crumble.

Spinner Mason Crane wrapped up the innings with his sole scalp, removing Jake Ball for a duck, as Nottinghamshire were bowled out for 194.

Hampshire remain the only unbeaten side in Division One but sit two points behind leaders Somerset, who have 74 points, after playing four rounds.

Somerset vs Hants Live on

Sean Dickson (91) again showed his liking for Beckenham with a gritty batting display that helped Kent to secure a tense Specsavers County Championship draw with reigning champions Surrey.

The 27-year-old from Johannesburg, and fellow South Africans Heino Kuhn (81) and Wiaan Mulder (68 no), did their utmost with the bat to fend off all Surrey's attack could hurl their way to see the hosts to their first draw of the season.

Dickson, who plays as an England qualified player under a UK passport courtesy of his mother, Pat, who was born in the Kent metropolitan town, spent almost 10 hours at the crease during the game and followed his first-innings 128 with an

equally dogged 91 that helped Kent bat out the fourth and final day to finish on 352-8.