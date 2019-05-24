Cricket World Cup moments: Benedict Bermange counts down from 20-11

Each and every Cricket World Cup has delivered some truly memorable moments and this summer's will be no different!

To help get you in the mood ahead of our biggest summer ever, Sky Sports Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange has compiled his top 70 World Cup moments.

So sit back and enjoy - and why not join the debate and share your memories by filling out the feedback form at the foot of this page? Then make sure you join us for the first match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup when hosts England take on South Africa at the Kia Oval - live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 9.30am on Thursday, May 30.

20: Bangladesh beat Pakistan in a shocker at Northampton 1999

Batting first in a true David v Goliath clash, Bangladesh posted 223 on the board under gloomy conditions at Northampton with Akram Khan top scoring with 42. Khaled Mahmud cut a swathe through the Pakistan batting with his dibbly-dobbly seamers and three run outs hindered their cause still further. As the crowd sensed an upset, the drum beats grew louder and Saqlain Mushtaq's run out sealed a 62-run victory.

Fans swarm onto the square as Bangladesh beat Pakistan in 1999

19: Ian Chappell run out by Viv Richards in the 1975 final

West Indies, sent in, overcome an early wobble to post 291-8, thanks to Clive Lloyd's hundred. In reply, Australia were in a good position on 162-3 with 21 overs remaining. Ian Chappell pushed the ball to the left of midwicket and started off for a run, but realising it was Viv Richards lurking, hesitated. Richards fumbled, and Chappell started again, this time committed. Even though the ball went no more than three or four yards, Richards swooped, turned and fired in throw, which Lloyd, the bowler, took. Chappell, well short, carried on heading towards the pavilion.

Ian Chappell, pictured with West Indies captain Clive Lloyd in 1975

18: Ricky Ponting strikes 140 not out in the 2003 final

Sourav Ganguly surprisingly chose to field after winning the toss, and Australia piled up a mammoth 359-2 - the highest score in a World Cup final, led by Ricky Ponting's unbeaten 140 and Damien Martyn's 84-ball 88 not out. Ponting hit eight sixes as the unbroken third wicket partnership added 234 runs. Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed in the first over of India's reply and they finished 234 all out.

Ricky Ponting celebrates a remarkable innings in the 2003 final

17: Jonty Rhodes runs out Inzamam at Brisbane in 1992

South Africa were restricted to just 211 by Pakistan in their 1992 meeting at Brisbane. After an interruption due to rain, Pakistan's hopes rested with Inzamam-ul-Haq, who had reached 48 from 44 balls when he attempted a leg-bye off Brian McMillan. Jonty Rhodes swooped from backward point and charged at the stumps, before breaking them with a full-length dive with Inzamam short of his crease. The run-out inspired his side to eventual victory.

Jonty Rhodes showcased his athleticism by running out Inzamam in 1992

16: Martin Guptill sets a new record with 237 not out

The 2015 quarter-final between New Zealand and the West Indies at Wellington was one-sided affair as the hosts ended up winning by 143 runs. The star of the show was Martin Guptill, who smashed the record for the highest individual score in World Cup history with an innings of 237 not out. He hit 11 sixes and 24 fours, and scored 137 runs from his last 52 deliveries. West Indies kept up with the scoring rate and hit 16 sixes of their own, but it was too stiff a task.

Martin Guptill put West Indies to the sword as he set a new record

15: Viv Richards smashes 138 not out in the 1979 final

West Indies were in trouble at 99-4 when Collis King came out to join Viv Richards at the crease. What followed was a spectacular partnership, where King outshone Richards for a while, smashing 86 from 66 balls. But Richards went on to make 138 not out, setting England the monumental target of 287 to chase, effectively sealing West Indies' second World Cup final win

Viv Richards goes on the offensive against England

14: Kapil Dev's 175 not out against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells in 1983

Coming out at 9-4 and watching India slump to 17-5 and then 78-7 against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells in 1983, Kapil Dev decided to counter-attack. Even after the eighth wicket fell at 140, India hardly stood a chance to make it to 200. However, Kapil smashed 175 not out from 138 balls to lift India to 266-8 in an innings when no-one else went past 24. A shell-shocked Zimbabwe side could muster only 235 in reply.

Kapil Dev pulls emphatically during his 175 not out against Zimbabwe in 1983

13: Boucher's dot ball in 2003 eliminating the hosts when it rained

Chasing 269 for victory against Sri Lanka at Durban in 2003, Lance Klusener and Boucher had edged the hosts to 229-6 when persistent rain forced the players off. Officials sought the Duckworth-Lewis sheets and it soon emerged that the match would end in a tie if the players were unable to return. Boucher had struck Muralitharan for six to reach 45 not out but then failed to score from the last ball of the 45th over, which became the final delivery of the match. A single would have brought South Africa victory and a place in the next round. Instead they were eliminated from their home tournament.

It never rains... Boucher and Klusener trudge off in 2003

12: Kenya defeat West Indies at Pune in 1996

The West Indies won the toss and chose to field against Kenya at Pune in 1996 and Courtney Walsh quickly removed the top three batsmen with just 45 runs on the board. The Kenyan middle order fought back a little, helped by 37 runs in extras and they eventually reached 166. West Indies should have chased it down without alarm, but the Kenyan bowlers had other ideas. Rajab Ali took 3-17 and captain Maurice Odumbe took 3/15 from his ten overs as Kenya pulled off a remarkable 73 run win, with only two West Indian batsmen reaching double figures.

Kenya pulled off a famous upset by defeating West Indies at Pune in 1996

11: Dhoni's six to win the final in 2011

Mahela Jayawardena scored an unbeaten 103 in Sri Lanka's challenging total of 274-6 in the 2015 final at Mumbai, but India recovered from a slow start to win by six wickets with 10 balls to spare. Gautam Gambhir made 97 and India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni contributed an unbeaten 91. It was left to Dhoni to strike the six which ensured India became the first country to win the World Cup on home soil.

MS Dhoni set the stadium alight by sealing victory in the 2011 final with a six

