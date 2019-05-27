England's Jason Roy has focused on facing spin ahead of Cricket World Cup

Jason Roy top-scored as England thrashed Afghanistan at The Oval

England's in-form opener Jason Roy says he has been working hard against spin as he aims to play a key role in his side's World Cup campaign.

The 28-year-old smashed an unbeaten 89 from 46 balls - the fourth time in five innings he has passed fifty for England this summer - as Eoin Morgan's men thumped Afghanistan in their final warm-up match before their World Cup opener against South Africa on Thursday.

Roy struck 11 fours and four sixes against an attack featuring spinners Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi as England reached their target of 161 inside 18 overs at The Oval to win by nine wickets.

Roy struck 11 fours and five sixes on his home ground

"I have done a lot of work," said Roy when asked about facing spin bowling.

"Leading into a big tournament you are going to be playing on used pitches now and then and against a lot of teams with high-class spinners.

"I have had to work on it otherwise you come undone.

5:46 Watch how Roy smashed England to a nine-wicket win over Afghanistan Watch how Roy smashed England to a nine-wicket win over Afghanistan

"I got used to Rashid's pace - I have faced him a few times before but it was nice to get some time out there."

On the World Cup, the Surrey opener added: "We have had really good prep leading onto Thursday and we really want the tournament to start now.

"It can't come any sooner. We are chomping at the bit. We want to make sure we are doing this [against South Africa] and leading through the whole tournament."

England vs S Africa Live on

England took four Afghanistan wickets with spin on Monday - Joe Root picking up three scalps and Moeen Ali one as Asghar Afghan's side were skittled in 38.4 overs.

"Across the world, particularly in franchise cricket, wrist-spinners have dominated and every team that has one is in with a chance of upsetting someone along the way," said Morgan.

"We're very lucky with Adil [Rashid] and Moeen, so those guys hopefully will contribute, probably towards the back end of the tournament more so than the beginning."

Morgan, who overcame a knock to his finger to reclaim his place in the England side having sat out Saturday's defeat to Australia in Southampton, was delighted with his side's win over Afghanistan.

"The guys put in a really strong performance," added the 32-year-old.

Moeen Ali could play a big role for England at the World Cup

"Afghanistan are very strong in certain areas and we were very aware of that but going out and putting in a performance like we did puts us in a good position.

"It will be a tough game [against South Africa] and a belting opener if you are cricket fan. The venue won't let us down, the wicket won't let us down and hopefully the performance won't either.

"Selecting 11 for the first game is going to be tough as well. Across the 15 we've got different options and balances of teams and hopefully, on the day, we'll select the right one."

Mark Wood sat out Monday's win at The Oval but has been passed fit to face South Africa after shaking off an ankle issue.

You can watch every match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on Sky Sports Cricket, starting with England vs South Africa at The Oval from 9.30am on Thursday.