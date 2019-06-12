India and West Indies to kick off World Test Championship in August

Virat Kohli will captain India in the West Indies

West Indies and India will begin the inaugural World Test Championship with two games in the Caribbean in August.

India, currently ranked No 1 in the ICC Test rankings, will face eighth-placed West Indies in Antigua (August 22-26) and Jamaica (August 30-Sep 3).

The World Test Championship will be played over two years, with the aim of adding greater context to the longest format of the game.

The competition will feature nine of the 12 Test-playing nations - Zimbabwe, Ireland and Afghanistan are not involved - with each side playing against six of the other eight teams.

Jason Holder skippered West Indies to a Test series win over England earlier this year

Each series will consist of between two and five matches and the two teams with the most points at the end of the league stage will contest the final in England in June 2021.

West Indies' Tests against India will preceded by three Twenty20 internationals - two in Lauderhill, Florida in the USA and one in Guyana - and three one-day internationals - one in Guyana and two in Trinidad.

"The West Indies and India have a long and colourful rivalry, and the MyTeam11 Series will bring more thrilling competition across every format of the game," said Cricket West Indies chief executive officer Jonny Grave.

"We'll be seeing some of the world's best players go head to head in T20Is, ODIs and then in the new World Test Championship. West Indies fans, young and old, will have the opportunity to see some incredible cricket."

Sat, Aug 3: 1st MyTeam11 Twenty20 International, Lauderhill

Sun, Aug 4: 2nd MyTeam11 Twenty20 International, Lauderhill

Tue, Aug 6: 3rd MyTeam11 Internationalm, Guyana

Thu, Aug 8: 1st MyTeam11 One-day International, Guyana

Sun, Aug 11: 2nd MyTeam11 One-day International, Trinidad

Wed, Aug 14: 3rd MyTeam11 One-day International, Trinidad

Thu, Aug 22-Mon, Aug 26: 1st MyTeam11 Test, Antigua

Fri, Aug 30-Tue, Sep 3: 2nd MyTeam11 Test, Jamaica