Somerset thump Kent by 10 wickets to cement top spot in County Championship

Lewis Gregory took 11 wickets in the match as Somerset thrashed Kent

Somerset skittled Kent for 59 as they cemented top spot in the Specsavers County Championship with a 10-wicket win at Canterbury.

Kent resumed on 24-2 in their second innings with day three having been washed out by rain and 33 overs lost on the morning of day four.

The hosts added just 35 more runs to their total once play begin at 1.45pm as Lewis Gregory ended with 5-21 and 11 wickets in the match. SCORECARD

Sean Dickson (22) and Darren Stevens (10) were the only Kent players to make double figures, leaving Somerset with a target of just 30 for a fifth victory in six Division One matches.

Tom Abell (15no) and Azhar Ali (13no) saw the Taunton side home in 6.4 overs as they moved 26 points clear of second-placed Hampshire.

In Division Two, Worcestershire's clash with Lancashire at New Road was inevitably abandoned with only 71.3 overs possible across the four days, and none on the final day.

James Anderson took four wickets in Lancashire's rain-ruined game at Worcestershire

Lancashire bowled Worcestershire out for 98 on the first day and then replied with 110-3. SCORECARD

Torrential rain also prevented any play on day four at Emirates Riverside as Durham versus Northamptonshire ended in a draw. SCORECARD

No play was possible on day three either, meaning Northants were unable to build on their 254-6, which was underpinned by Ricardo Vasconcelos' unbeaten 105, his fifth first-class hundred.

Durham had scored 253 all out in their sole innings - Ben Raine (82) and Brydon Carse (77) rescuing the hosts from 81-7 at Chester-le-Street.

There was also a stalemate between Leicestershire and Middlesex at Grace Road where only 11.3 overs were possible in the game. SCORECARD