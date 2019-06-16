County Championship: Simon Harmer takes five as Essex dominate Hampshire

Simon Harmer is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the County Championship with 35 wickets

Simon Harmer claimed his fourth Specsavers County Championship five-wicket haul of the season as Essex skittled Hampshire for 118 on day one at Chelmsford.

Essex vs Hampshire scorecard

Harmer, who has now taken 24 scalps at Chelmsford alone this season, finished with figures of 5-23 to see him the joint-top wicket-taker in Division One - level with Lewis Gregory and Jeetan Patel on 35 wickets.

Harmer's bowling exploits were followed up by a Ravi Bopara half-century as Essex secured a lead of 29 runs, albeit for the loss of Alastair Cook (15), Nick Browne (31) and Tom Westley (8).

Essex closed the day 147-3, with Bopara 50 not out and Dan Lawrence unbeaten on 34.

In Division Two, Middlesex opener Sam Robson demonstrated his batting prowess at Radlett as he hit his highest first-class score of the season on day one against Glamorgan.

Middlesex opener Sam Robson is 15 runs short of a century heading into day two

Middlesex vs Glamorgan scorecard

Robson's only century of the campaign so far came at the same venue against Somerset in the Royal London One-Day Cup, and he is closing in on a second ton, having compiled an unbeaten 85 on a rain-affected first day.

Middlesex closed on 151-3 from 51 overs after being put in to bat. Stevie Eskinazi scored 31 and Middlesex skipper Dawid Malan 20.