Eoin Morgan's record-breaking century 'relentless', says Rob Key

Eoin Morgan scored his 13th ODI century for England against Afghanistan

Rob Key described Eoin Morgan's record-breaking innings during England's World Cup match against Afghanistan at Old Trafford as "relentless".

The England limited-overs captain struck the highest numbers of sixes in an individual innings, 17, as he smashed 148 off 71 balls during the first innings of the contest in Manchester.

It propelled England to 397-6, their highest score in a World Cup innings, with their 25 sixes during the 50 overs the most struck in a single one-day international innings.

New Zealand vs S Africa Live on

"It was extraordinary hitting from Morgan," Key told Sky Sports. "I have never seen anything like that. The relentless nature of how he played and how he just connecting with the middle of the bat was extraordinary.

"Sometimes when Morgan first comes in he looks vulnerable, as a lot of players do, but as soon as that first free hit (went for six) and he was lucky with the drop - all of a sudden everything clicked into the place.

"It's like he got used to the pace, he got used to the spin and used to Rashid Khan in particular. No-one ever does this to Rashid Khan, he had absolutely nowhere to go,

"That really is a shocking effort" 😡#AfghanAtalan have struggled in the field as #WeAreEngland are now motoring.



📺 Watch the #CWC2019 live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup or follow here: https://t.co/FnX3WpuOE9 pic.twitter.com/j8Z7dBL6vP — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 18, 2019

"Rashid is one of the best T20 bowlers in the world, certainly one of the best spinners in the world and he had no game for Morgan and what he did to him today."

Afghanistan spinner Khan finished with the most expensive figures for a bowler ever in a World Cup, 0-110 from nine overs, and Michael Atherton was impressed with how Morgan's power allowed him to deliver from his crease.

"When Eoin Morgan first came into the side at the start of his international career all the talk was of his sweeps and reverse-sweeps," Atherton said on Sky Sports. "All the kind of funky shots he used to hit.

"Today was simple striking down the ground, hitting through the line of the ball, it was incredible hitting actually.

"You don't see anything particularly funky in his hitting from today, he was just standing there with a rock-solid base and dispatching it with immense power. He was just hitting through the line of the ball with immense power and timing perfect."

Watch every game of the ICC Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports, including New Zealand vs South Africa on Wednesday, June 19 live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.