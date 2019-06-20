Harry Podmore and Ollie Rayner bowl Kent to impressive win over Nottinghamshire

Harry Podmore took five wickets as Kent completed a remarkable victory

Kent bowled out Nottinghamshire inside two sessions to land an impressive 285-run win on the final day of their Specsavers County Championship match in Tunbridge Wells.

SCORECARD

Having set the visitors an improbable victory target of 406, Kent set about rolling over the First Division's basement side inside 60 overs to claim their second win of the summer.

The hosts banked 22 points with the win, while Nottinghamshire secured only five.

Kent had seamer Harry Podmore to thank for the win after his return of 5-41, but debutant Ollie Rayner also played a key role with a mid-afternoon stint of 2-13.

Warwickshire's resurgence continued as Will Rhodes and Dom Sibley starred in a largely confident, but late on nervy, final-day pursuit of 217 to defeat Yorkshire at Clifton Park. SCORECARD

The Bears, who had lost their first three Division One matches of the season, are now unbeaten in their last three, including two victories, after former Yorkshire player Rhodes hit 83 and in-form opening partner Sibley struck 81.

This win, completed with three wickets to spare and 10 overs remaining, yielded 21 points and elevated them into sixth place.

Openers Hassan Azad and Paul Horton both scored unbeaten centuries as Leicestershire ensured their Division Two match against Gloucestershire ended in a draw. SCORECARD

Paul Horton struck an unbeaten hundred as Leicestershire drew with Gloucestershire

It was the second hundred of the match for Azad, who became the first Leicestershire player to achieve the feat since Ned Eckersley against Derbyshire in 2013.

The home side had conceded a first-innings deficit of 84 after Gloucestershire had compiled a mammoth 571 in their first innings.

But Horton and Azad went through the afternoon and evening sessions without being parted, both making 100 not out in a score of 211-0 when the players shook hands at 4.50pm.

Laurie Evans hit his maiden Championship century for Sussex - and first in four years - to lead a final-session fightback against Worcestershire on day three at Kidderminster. SCORECARD

Evans came to the crease with Sussex in deep trouble but he and in-form captain Ben Brown rescued their side from 34-4 with a partnership of 157 in 37 overs.

Brown eventually departed for 64 - his sixth fifty-plus in the last seven innings - but Evans was not to be denied his first hundred in the competition since moving from Warwickshire at the end of the 2016 season.

At stumps Sussex were 236-5, leading by 108 runs with five wickets remaining, after Worcestershire had posted 383 in their first innings.