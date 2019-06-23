County Championship: Leaders Somerset skittle Essex on day one

Jamie Overton made early inroads for Somerset against Essex

Jamie Overton and Jack Leach took three wickets each as Specsavers County Championship leaders Somerset bowled out Essex for 216 on day one at Chelmsford.

Overton (3-43) did his damage at the top of the order, while Leach's (3-30) left-arm spin mopped up the tail. Lewis Gregory (2-48) and Tim Groenewald (2-45) shared the other wickets.

Essex's sole resistance came in the form of England's record Test run-scorer Sir Alastair Cook, who scored a patient 80 while the hosts lost nine wickets for 90 runs.

In reply, Somerset lost Azhar Ali (8) during a tricky 16-over spell under the floodlights and ended the day 32-1.

At The Oval, defending-champion Surrey's struggles at the wrong end of the table look set to continue as they were dismissed for 194 by a makeshift Warwickshire seam attack.

Toby Lester was the pick of the bunch for the Bears, taking 4-41, while Craig Miles pitched in with 3-58 and Oliver Hannon-Dalby 2-35.

Warwickshire openers Will Rhodes (51) and Dominic Sibley (22no) then replied with a partnership of 76 in just over 16 overs as the visitors raced to 89-1 before bad light ended play 15 overs early.

In Division Two, Chris Dent continued his fine run of form with an unbeaten 82 on the opening day of Gloucestershire's match against Glamorgan at Bristol.

The skipper followed up scores of 59 against Sussex and 176 against Leicestershire with another fluent half-century as his side reached 168-1 from 49 overs before rain intervened.

Miles Hammond contributed 61 to an opening stand of 127 with Dent.