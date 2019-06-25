Brian Lara in hospital in Mumbai with chest pains

Brian Lara is understood to be recovering well and is watching the World Cup in hospital

Brian Lara has been hospitalised in Mumbai after suffering chest pains.

However, the West Indies great is said to be OK and is watching the World Cup in hospital in India.

Cricket West Indies confirmed the news on Twitter, saying: "Our prayers and well wishes go out to former West Indies batsman and captain @BrianLara who has been hospitalized in Mumbai due to chest pains.

"On behalf of all of us at Cricket West Indies, we wish you a speedy recovery."

Lara is the leading run Test scorer in West Indies' history, and is seventh on the all-time list.

The 50-year-old also holds the record for the most runs in an innings when he scored 400 not out against England in Antigua in 2004.

Lara retired from international cricket in 2007, having played in 131 Tests and recording an average of 52.88.