PODCAST: Can New Zealand fight back against India in first semi-final?

Can Ross Taylor propel New Zealand up to 240-plus on Wednesday?

Shaun Pollock joins Bob Willis on the latest World Cup Debate to reflect of a frustrating day as rain at Old Trafford ensure the first semi-final between India and New Zealand went to a reserve day.

New Zealand scrapped to 211-5 in 46.1 overs on a difficult batting track, before the rain came to ensure a return on Wednesday to complete the contest.

Bob and Polly look back on a day dominated by India, discuss New Zealand's prospects of fighting back on Wednesday and look ahead to England's semi-final against Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Discussed on the show...

- The use of the reserve day and whether it was the right call?

- Why did Kane Williamson want to bat under floodlights and in overcast conditions after winning the toss?

- India's "sensational" new-ball duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah

- New Zealand's hopes being pinned on Ross Taylor (67no)

- What will be New Zealand's target tomorrow? Would a score of 240 trouble India with the pressure of a semi-final?

- Do Pakistan have a right to feel aggrieved? Should semi-final spot have been decided on head-to-head record?

- Polly reflects on South Africa's unforgettable 1999 semi-final defeat to Australia

- Are England peaking at the right time going into Australia semi-final?

- What lessons can be learned from group-stage defeat to Australia?

- Australia's injury woes

- Will Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow continue to be aggressive at the top, against Mitchell Starc?

