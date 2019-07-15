Should England's Ben Stokes' six have been a five in Cricket World Cup final?
Ben Stokes' outstretched bat deflected the New Zealand fielder's throw for four, and the umpire gave England six runs. That decision is being disputed...
Last Updated: 15/07/19 12:14pm
England benefited from a "clear mistake" from the officials during their thrilling World Cup final win over New Zealand, according to former international umpire Simon Taufel.
With nine needed from three deliveries, Ben Stokes and Adil Rashid pushed for a second run when a throw from a fielder deflected off Stokes' outstretched bat and away to the boundary for four byes and six in total.
But Taufel, who was named ICC's Umpire of the Year on five occasions, told foxsports.com.au: "They should have been awarded five runs, not six.
"It's a clear mistake. It's an error of judgement.
"In the heat of what was going on, [the umpires] thought there was a good chance the batsmen had crossed at the instant of the throw. Obviously TV replays showed otherwise."
According to the MCC rule book, in the instance of a fielder's overthrow, the runs scored shall include the boundary and the runs completed by the batsmen if they had already crossed by the time the ball had been thrown.
In response, the ICC told Sky Sports News: "The umpires take decisions on the field with their interpretation of the rules and we don't comment on any decisions as a matter of policy."
MCC RULE 19.8
If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the wilful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be:
- any runs for penalties awarded to either side
- and the allowance for the boundary
- and the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act.