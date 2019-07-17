Cricket News

Benedict Bermange

Cricket Statistician

QUIZ: Take on Benedict Bermange's World Cup quiz

Last Updated: 17/07/19 11:37am

World Cup winners England celebrate their achievement at The Oval
The dust is settling and heart-rates are returning to normal.

As we continue to reflect on England's amazing World Cup victory it's time to ask some tough questions - how closely were you watching the tournament and how good is your knowledge?

Sky Sports Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange has once again come up with a cracking quiz to get the grey matter churning again.

So simply click on the link below to find if, like England, you're up to the test or, like New Zealand, you fall just short of a perfect result.

England face Ireland in a one-off Test on July 24, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket from 10am.

