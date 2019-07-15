Benedict Bermange
World Cup stats: Benedict Bermange's top 10 features Joe Root and Eoin Morgan
Chris Woakes, Mohammed Shami and Lasith Malinga also feature
The World Cup came to an end with a heart-stopping finish on Sunday after 22,412 runs, 673 wickets, 31 centuries and 357 sixes. Here are Benedict Bermange's top 10 stats from watching the World Cup in England and Wales this summer...
1) England's men and women are now world champions in ODI cricket simultaneously for the first time, joining four Australian time periods.
Simultaneous men's and women's ODI world champions
|Team
|Time period
|Australia
|November 8 ,1987 to March 24, 1992
|Australia
|June 20, 1999 to December 22, 2000
|Australia
|April 10, 2005 to April 1, 2011
|Australia
|March 29, 2015 to July 22, 2017
|England
|From July 14, 2019
2) Andre Russell of the West Indies became the 383rd player to score 1,000 ODI runs, and took the fewest balls to get there of the lot.
Fastest players to score 1,000 ODI runs
|Player
|Balls
|Andre Russell
|767
|Luke Ronchi
|807
|Shahid Afridi
|835
|Corey Anderson
|854
|Jos Buttler
|860
|Glenn Maxwell
|867
3) Chris Woakes became just the third man in ODI history to take three wickets and take four catches in the same ODI.
Players to take three wickets and four catches in the same ODI
|Name
|Bowling
|Catches
|Team
|Against
|Venue
|Season
|Carl Hooper
|3-27
|4
|West Indies
|Pakistan
|Durban
|1992/93
|Chris Harris
|3-23
|4
|New Zealand
|India
|Colombo-RPS
|2001
|Chris Woakes
|3-71
|4
|England
|Pakistan
|Trent Bridge
|2019
4) The match between Australia and India provided the first instance in ODI history of the top five batsmen from both teams scoring at least 25 runs each.
5) Joe Root opened the batting for England against the West Indies. Nothing so remarkable about that, but it was the first time he had opened in ODI cricket in his 128th innings. He also marked the occasion with a century. Not only that, but he also took two wickets and two catches - just the second such performance in ODI history - and both came in World Cup matches.
Players to score a century, take two wickets and two catches in the same ODI
|Name
|Batting
|Bowling
|Catches
|Team
|Against
|Venue
|Date
|Aravinda de Silva
|107 no
|3-42
|2
|Sri Lanka
|Australia
|Lahore
|March 17, 1996
|Joe Root
|100 no
|2-27
|2
|England
|West Indies
|Rose Bowl
|June 14, 2019
6) Eoin Morgan's 17 sixes in his innings of 148 for England against Afghanistan set a new record for any ODI innings.
Most sixes in an ODI innings
|Sixes
|Name
|Team
|Against
|Venue
|Season
|17
|Eoin Morgan
|England
|Afghanistan
|Old Trafford
|2019
|16
|AB de Villiers
|South Africa
|West Indies
|Johannesburg
|2014/15
|16
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies
|Zimbabwe
|Canberra
|2015
|16
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|Australia
|Bangalore
|2013/14
|15
|Shane Watson
|Australia
|Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|2010/11
7) In Sri Lanka's victory over England, Root became Lasith Malinga's 50th World Cup wicket. He became just the fourth bowler to reach that landmark, and the quickest to get there in terms of matches. Coincidentally, the first names of Malinga's four victims in the match all started with the same letter - Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root and Jos Buttler.
Bowlers to take 50 World Cup wickets
|Name
|Matches
|Lasith Malinga
|26
|Glenn McGrath
|30
|Muttiah Muralitharan
|30
|Wasim Akram
|34
8) Against the West Indies, both New Zealand's openers were dismissed for golden ducks, just the third time both openers have fallen first ball in ODI cricket.
Both openers to fall first ball in ODI cricket
|Teams
|Venue
|Year
|Batsmen
|Zimbabwe vs West Indies
|Georgetown
|2006
|Piet Rinke and Terry Duffin
|Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
|Dunedin
|2015
|Lahiru Thirimanne and Tillakaratne Dilshan
|New Zealand vs West Indies
|Old Trafford
|2019
|Martin Guptill and Colin Munro
9) India's Mohammed Shami became just the second bowler with three successive hauls of four or more wickets in the World Cup, and Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh became just the third bowler with two successive hauls of five or more wickets.
Bowlers with three successive hauls of four or more wickets in the World Cup
|Number
|Name
|Year
|Figures
|3
|Shahid Afridi
|2011
|5-16 vs Kenya, 4-34 vs Sri Lanka, 5-23 vs Canada
|3
|Mohammed Shami
|2019
|4-40 vs Afghanistan, 4-16 vs West Indies, 5-69 vs England
Bowlers with two successive hauls of five or more wickets in the World Cup
|Number
|Name
|Year
|Figures
|2
|Gary Gilmour
|1975
|6-14 vs England, 5-48 vs West Indies
|2
|Ashantha de Mel
|1983
|5-39 vs Pakistan, 5-32 vs New Zealand
|2
|Mustafizur Rahman
|2019
|5-59 vs India, 5-75 vs Pakistan
10) Pakistan's Shoaib Malik ended his ODI career as it started - with a golden duck. Only three players have batted more than once in their ODI career and topped and tailed it with golden ducks - Ruchira Perera, Gerrie Snyman and Malik.