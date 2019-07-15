World Cup stats: Benedict Bermange's top 10 features Joe Root and Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan lifts the World Cup trophy after England's final success at Lord's

The World Cup came to an end with a heart-stopping finish on Sunday after 22,412 runs, 673 wickets, 31 centuries and 357 sixes. Here are Benedict Bermange's top 10 stats from watching the World Cup in England and Wales this summer...

1) England's men and women are now world champions in ODI cricket simultaneously for the first time, joining four Australian time periods.

Simultaneous men's and women's ODI world champions Team Time period Australia November 8 ,1987 to March 24, 1992 Australia June 20, 1999 to December 22, 2000 Australia April 10, 2005 to April 1, 2011 Australia March 29, 2015 to July 22, 2017 England From July 14, 2019

2) Andre Russell of the West Indies became the 383rd player to score 1,000 ODI runs, and took the fewest balls to get there of the lot.

Fastest players to score 1,000 ODI runs Player Balls Andre Russell 767 Luke Ronchi 807 Shahid Afridi 835 Corey Anderson 854 Jos Buttler 860 Glenn Maxwell 867

Andre Russell is the fastest to 1,000 ODI runs

3) Chris Woakes became just the third man in ODI history to take three wickets and take four catches in the same ODI.

Players to take three wickets and four catches in the same ODI Name Bowling Catches Team Against Venue Season Carl Hooper 3-27 4 West Indies Pakistan Durban 1992/93 Chris Harris 3-23 4 New Zealand India Colombo-RPS 2001 Chris Woakes 3-71 4 England Pakistan Trent Bridge 2019

Chris Woakes was one of England's star performers in the World Cup

4) The match between Australia and India provided the first instance in ODI history of the top five batsmen from both teams scoring at least 25 runs each.

David Warner led the way at the top of the Australia order

5) Joe Root opened the batting for England against the West Indies. Nothing so remarkable about that, but it was the first time he had opened in ODI cricket in his 128th innings. He also marked the occasion with a century. Not only that, but he also took two wickets and two catches - just the second such performance in ODI history - and both came in World Cup matches.

Players to score a century, take two wickets and two catches in the same ODI Name Batting Bowling Catches Team Against Venue Date Aravinda de Silva 107 no 3-42 2 Sri Lanka Australia Lahore March 17, 1996 Joe Root 100 no 2-27 2 England West Indies Rose Bowl June 14, 2019

Joe Root enjoyed a good day against the West Indies

6) Eoin Morgan's 17 sixes in his innings of 148 for England against Afghanistan set a new record for any ODI innings.

Most sixes in an ODI innings Sixes Name Team Against Venue Season 17 Eoin Morgan England Afghanistan Old Trafford 2019 16 AB de Villiers South Africa West Indies Johannesburg 2014/15 16 Chris Gayle West Indies Zimbabwe Canberra 2015 16 Rohit Sharma India Australia Bangalore 2013/14 15 Shane Watson Australia Bangladesh Mirpur 2010/11

Morgan put Bangladesh to the sword in Manchester

7) In Sri Lanka's victory over England, Root became Lasith Malinga's 50th World Cup wicket. He became just the fourth bowler to reach that landmark, and the quickest to get there in terms of matches. Coincidentally, the first names of Malinga's four victims in the match all started with the same letter - Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root and Jos Buttler.

Bowlers to take 50 World Cup wickets Name Matches Lasith Malinga 26 Glenn McGrath 30 Muttiah Muralitharan 30 Wasim Akram 34

Lasith Malinga starred for Sri Lanka against England

8) Against the West Indies, both New Zealand's openers were dismissed for golden ducks, just the third time both openers have fallen first ball in ODI cricket.

Both openers to fall first ball in ODI cricket Teams Venue Year Batsmen Zimbabwe vs West Indies Georgetown 2006 Piet Rinke and Terry Duffin Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dunedin 2015 Lahiru Thirimanne and Tillakaratne Dilshan New Zealand vs West Indies Old Trafford 2019 Martin Guptill and Colin Munro

Martin Guptill struggled for runs in the World Cup

9) India's Mohammed Shami became just the second bowler with three successive hauls of four or more wickets in the World Cup, and Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh became just the third bowler with two successive hauls of five or more wickets.

Bowlers with three successive hauls of four or more wickets in the World Cup Number Name Year Figures 3 Shahid Afridi 2011 5-16 vs Kenya, 4-34 vs Sri Lanka, 5-23 vs Canada 3 Mohammed Shami 2019 4-40 vs Afghanistan, 4-16 vs West Indies, 5-69 vs England

Bowlers with two successive hauls of five or more wickets in the World Cup Number Name Year Figures 2 Gary Gilmour 1975 6-14 vs England, 5-48 vs West Indies 2 Ashantha de Mel 1983 5-39 vs Pakistan, 5-32 vs New Zealand 2 Mustafizur Rahman 2019 5-59 vs India, 5-75 vs Pakistan

Mohammad Shami spearheaded the India attack with Jasprit Bumrah

Shoaib Malik went out on a low note for Pakistan

10) Pakistan's Shoaib Malik ended his ODI career as it started - with a golden duck. Only three players have batted more than once in their ODI career and topped and tailed it with golden ducks - Ruchira Perera, Gerrie Snyman and Malik.