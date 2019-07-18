Gloucestershire in County Championship promotion hunt after beating Leicestershire

Ryan Higgins took five wickets before Gloucestershire recorded a win over Leicestershire

Ryan Higgins claimed five wickets as Gloucestershire moved into the Second Division promotion race with a thrilling six-wicket Specsavers County Championship win over Leicestershire at Cheltenham.

Hassan Azad's battling last-day 121 helped Leicestershire extend their second innings total from an overnight 78-2 to 299 all out - Higgins returning figures of 5-71 - but that score did not prove enough in an exciting finale.

The visitors collapsed from 255-4 at tea and Gloucestershire were left with eight overs to score the 48 needed for victory.

They got home with three balls to spare - Gareth Roderick ending the game with six over point off Chris Wright - after losing four wickets.

Gloucestershire's frantic second innings saw Chris Dent (6) and Miles Hammond (12) out to Wright, Jack Taylor (8) dismissed by Mohammad Abbas and Benny Howell (1) ran out by Will Davis.

The home side took 22 points to move within 10 of third-placed Northamptonshire with a game in hand.

Rock-bottom Leicestershire took four points and now six points adrift of Worcestershire at the foot of the table.