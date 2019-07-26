Benedict Bermange
Top Ashes moments: Mark Butcher's big Headingley ton and Richie Benaud's tactical switch
Lillee and Thomson terrorise tourists and Sutcliffe leads England to Sydney success...
The Ashes has never been short of memorable moments.
So each day in the build-up to this summer's series, which begins on Sky Sports Cricket on Thursday, August 1, Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange will pick six of the best as he counts down his top 60 moments.
Benedict's Ashes moments 36-31:
36) 1928 - Herbert Sutcliffe makes 135 as England chase 332 to win at Sydney - their highest successful fourth-innings run chase in Test cricket
35) 2001 - Mark Butcher's career-best unbeaten 173 not out leads England to their fourth-innings target of 315 at Headingley
34) 1955 - At Melbourne Australia run into a typhoon as Frank Tyson blows them away with 7/27
33) 1902 - Victor Trumper scores a century before lunch on day one of the Old Trafford Test. It proves just enough as Australia win by three runs when poor Fred Tate is dismissed. His son does somewhat better later on though!
32) 1974/75 - Ashes to Ashes, dust to dust, if Lillee doesn't get you, Thommo must. Dennis Lillee and Thomson take 57 wickets in five Tests as Australia win the series 4-1
31) 1961 - Changing his line of attack to around the wicket, Richie Benaud takes 6/70 at Old Trafford to win the match as England lose their last nine wickets for just 51 runs
