Top Ashes moments: Mark Butcher's big Headingley ton and Richie Benaud's tactical switch

Benedict's top Ashes moments

The Ashes has never been short of memorable moments.

So each day in the build-up to this summer's series, which begins on Sky Sports Cricket on Thursday, August 1, Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange will pick six of the best as he counts down his top 60 moments.

England vs Australia Live on

Featuring iconic imagery, this series is bound to stir up some debate - so let us know if you agree with Benedict's selections by tweeting @SkyCricket.

Benedict's Ashes moments 36-31:

36) 1928 - Herbert Sutcliffe makes 135 as England chase 332 to win at Sydney - their highest successful fourth-innings run chase in Test cricket

Herbert Sutcliffe steered England to their best ever fourth-innings run chase at Sydney in 1928

35) 2001 - Mark Butcher's career-best unbeaten 173 not out leads England to their fourth-innings target of 315 at Headingley

Mark Butcher hit the highest score of his career as England beat Australia in the 2001 Ashes Test at Headingley

34) 1955 - At Melbourne Australia run into a typhoon as Frank Tyson blows them away with 7/27

England paceman Frank Tyson destroyed the Australians at the MCG in 1955

33) 1902 - Victor Trumper scores a century before lunch on day one of the Old Trafford Test. It proves just enough as Australia win by three runs when poor Fred Tate is dismissed. His son does somewhat better later on though!

Victor Trumper's century helped Australia to a three-run victory at Old Trafford in 1902

32) 1974/75 - Ashes to Ashes, dust to dust, if Lillee doesn't get you, Thommo must. Dennis Lillee and Thomson take 57 wickets in five Tests as Australia win the series 4-1

Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee swept England away in the 1974-75 Ashes series

31) 1961 - Changing his line of attack to around the wicket, Richie Benaud takes 6/70 at Old Trafford to win the match as England lose their last nine wickets for just 51 runs

Richie Benaud's six wickets sparked an England collapse at Old Trafford in 1961

Watch every ball of the 2019 Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from Thursday, August 1.