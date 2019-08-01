The Ashes 2019: England on top as Stuart Broad removes David Warner and Cameron Bancroft

Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner and Cameron Bancroft early on at Edgbaston

Stuart Broad removed David Warner and Cameron Bancroft in a superb opening spell as England enjoyed the better of the first morning of the Ashes series at Edgbaston.

Australia were 83-3 at lunch, with Chris Woakes dismissing Usman Khawaja after a review in session in which DRS, and decisions of both sides over went to use it, played a prominent part.

Steve Smith remained though, unbeaten on 23, adding 48 with Travis Head (26no) for the fourth wicket as Australia recovered well in the 45 minutes before the break.

Australia had earlier won the toss in front of a full house in Birmingham and Tim Paine opted to bat but they were soon in trouble and were fortunate not to lose Warner before a run had been scored.

Jimmy Anderson bowled a maiden to Bancroft before Broad started with a ball down the legside to Warner, who tried to flick it away. There was a noise as the ball passed the bat but England's appeal was turned down and after a short discussion they chose not to review. There was a smirk from Warner and UltraEdge showed why, there was a faint edge.

Broad thought he had Warner again at the start of his next over, lbw this time, but again the umpire disagreed. This time Joe Root did call for a review but to no avail, the ball was going over the top.

Three balls later though, Broad got his man with a fuller delivery that appeared to hit Warner plumb in front. The Australia opener clearly thought so as well and walked off without reviewing and he was no doubt as surprised as anyone when DRS indicated the ball would have missed leg stump.

The crowd gleefully waved Warner back to the dressing room and Bancroft received the same send-off as he departed having nicked Broad to first slip, where Root held on to a low catch.

Smith was booed to the crease as he walked out with the task of rebuilding for Australia but another review, successful this time, cost him his partner. Khawaja on his way having feathered one through to Bairstow off Woakes. England were convinced and quickly went upstairs after their initial appeal was rejected.

Having been tied down for much of the session, Australia eased the pressure with a flurry of boundaries in the final half hour. Head was the chief aggressor, getting after Ben Stokes in particular, as Smith continued to accumulate.

One potential concern for England is the fitness of Anderson following his recent calf injury. He bowled just four overs before lunch and was off the field for a short time after completing his spell with the new ball.

