2019 Ashes: Rory Burns closes in on maiden Test ton as England enjoy best of day two

Highlights from day two of the first Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston.

Rory Burns kicked on through to 82 not out - two shy of his highest Test score - but England lost Joe Root shortly before tea on day two of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

Burns and Root shared in a 132-run stand for the second wicket before the captain - promoted up to No 3 for the Test - fell for 57 to a terrific one-handed grab by Peter Siddle off his own bowling.

Joe Root fails to add to fifty as he chips a drive into Peter Siddle's right hand.

Root was somewhat fortunate to score as many as he did, given out as he was on nine for an edge off James Pattinson, only for his successful review to show the ball had incredibly shaved his off-stump - failing to dislodge the bail - rather than his outside edge.

'Root, you've got away with one there!'; Joe Root survives ball hitting his off stump

Burns too survived a scare, as he should have been given out lbw to Nathan Lyon when on 21 - umpire Joel Wilson not raising his finger and Australia surprisingly reluctant to review - while Root was incorrectly given out on 14 by Aleem Dar as the umpiring errors in this Test reached double digits, but survived this time courtesy of an inside edge onto pad.

The hosts earlier lost Jason Roy (10) in the eighth over, the sixth of the day, as he edged Pattinson to second slip - just reward for a probing opening spell - but it has proven hard graft for the Australian attack subsequently.

England had grown their first-innings total to 170-2 by tea, trailing Australia by 114 runs.

