Ashes 2019: Umpires in the spotlight after 'horrific' Edgbaston calls

One of the biggest talking points from England's defeat in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston was the standard of umpiring.

There were a startling 15 incorrect decisions over the course of the five days in Birmingham, as England fell to a heavy 251-run defeat by Australia, with newly appointed elite umpire Joel Wilson earning an unwanted record of having eight of his calls overturned by the decision review system (DRS).

Wilson joins Kumar Dharmasena and Sundaram Ravi as the only umpires since DRS was introduced 11 years ago to have more than seven calls reversed in a Test match.

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange recorded every umpiring mistake made by on-field duo Wilson and Aleem Dar at Edgbaston, with 10 against Australian batsmen and four against England captain Joe Root alone.

Ten of the 15 decisions were overturned on review and of the remaining five, three fell in England's favour and two in Australia's - including the first ball faced by David Warner on his return to Test cricket.

The 15 incorrect decisions in the first Ashes Test

Day One

1. David Warner (Australia) given not out caught behind (11.04am)

Umpire: Dar | Review? NO

2. David Warner (Australia) given out lbw (11.18am)

Umpire: Dar | Review? NO

3. Usman Khawaja (Australia) given not out caught behind (12.12pm)

Umpire: Wilson | Review? YES

4. Steve Smith (Australia) given out lbw (2.12pm)

Umpire: Dar | Review? YES

5. Matthew Wade (Australia) given not out lbw (2.19pm)

Umpire: Wilson | Review? YES

6. James Pattinson (Australia) given out lbw (2.43pm)

Umpire: Dar | Review? NO

7. Peter Siddle (Australia) given out lbw (3.08pm)

Umpire: Wilson | Review? YES

Day Two

8. Rory Burns (England) given not out lbw (12.04pm)

Umpire: Wilson | Review? NO

9. Joe Root (England) given out caught behind (12.32pm)

Umpire: Wilson | Review? YES

10. Joe Root (England) given out lbw (1.58pm)

Umpire: Dar | Review? YES

Day Three

11. David Warner (Australia) given not out caught behind (3.48pm)

Umpire: Wilson | Review? YES

Day Four

12. Matthew Wade (Australia) given out lbw (3.16pm)

Umpire: Wilson | Review? YES

13. Pat Cummins (Australia) not given out caught behind (5.11pm)

Umpire: Wilson | Review? NO reviews left

Day Five

14. Joe Root (England) given out lbw (11:29am)

Umpire: Wilson | Review? YES

15. Joe Root (England) given out lbw (11:54am)

Umpire: Wilson | Review? YES

Why were these umpires selected?

Following the end of the World Cup and ahead of the Ashes, England's Michael Gough and West Indies' Wilson were added to the International Cricket Committee's elite panel of umpires following the retirement of Ian Gould and the omission of Ravi.

It left a current batch of 12 elite umpires including; Richard Illingworth (England), Bruce Oxenford (Australia), Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Rod Tucker (Australia), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Richard Kettleborough (England), Nigel Llong (England), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand), Gough and Wilson.

The elite panel was formed in 2002 to ensure that both umpires in a Test match and one of the umpires in a One Day International are independent of the competing nations.

Therefore there were only five umpires, Dar, Erasmus, Dharmasena, Gaffaney and Wilson available to be selected for the Ashes and with Eramus and Dharmasena have featured through the World Cup and the final itself on July 14, they were rested for the first three Ashes Tests.

What did the pundits say?

"The umpires had a shocker," David Lloyd told Sky Sports News. "Particularly Joel Wilson but the stats around the world would tell you that umpiring is of the highest standard. You can't get away from this game.

"A question to ask the ICC is that Wilson is one of the more inexperienced elite umpires, Chris Gaffney was the third umpire for his Test match and he is far more experienced. I think they could have got it the other way around.

"They will find out again how Wilson is mentally. It is tough, you make decisions and if you make a mistake, it is an honest one but there were too many in this game."

Update ! England are bowling very well. The umpiring has been horrific from ball 1 & so has the reviews process of the right ones from Aust. And the batting has lacked any intent as the Australians have looked nervous, all this equals 119/7 ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 1, 2019

Who is umpiring the remaining four Tests?

Wilson, Dar and Gaffney (who was third umpire during the first Test) will remain the trio in charge of proceedings for the next two Tests.

Dar and Gaffney will be out in the middle during the second Test at Lord's, which is live on Sky Sports The Ashes from 10am on Wednesday, August 14, with Wilson acting at third umpire.

However, Wilson will return to the field for the third Test at Headingley alongside Gaffney - Dar taking over as third umpire before Sri Lankan pair Dharmasena and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, and South Africa's Erasmus take charge of the final two Tests at Old Trafford and The Oval.