Ashes 2019: Bob Willis doles out ratings for the England players following the first Test loss

Following a dismal loss in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Bob Willis hands out his England player ratings - who top-scored with seven and which pair only earned a three?

Rory Burns - 7/10

I said Rory was unselectable for this Test match after his dismissals against Ireland and his poor run of form but he held the whole of England's first innings together with a very well thought-out, if slightly lucky at times, hundred.

Jason Roy - 5/10

I am sure the selectors are going to stick with Roy. He is a prodigious talent but I am not sure that opening the batting in red-ball cricket is his best spot. I would like to see him retained in side but batting in the middle order.

Joe Root - 6/10

He finally moved up to No 3 and batted beautifully in the first innings but once again he failed to convert a half-century into three figures. As a captain he was obviously hampered by James Anderson's injury and I'm sure he will not want to play on too many pitches like the Edgbaston one in the rest of the series.

Joe Denly - 4/10

He has been up and down the top order, batting at No 1, No 2, No 3 and No 4. Like Burns he may prove me wrong but I am not sure he can cut the mustard at the top level. Obviously one of the dismissal's at Lord's against Ireland was unlucky but he is not looking like a Test match batsman to me right now.

Jos Buttler - 4/10

For some reason England put Jos Buttler ahead of Ben Stokes in the order and I do not think that is the correct move. Stokes is a superior batsman and should bat above Buttler. It is a long time since Jos got any significant Test match runs and he has only ever got one Test match century.

Ben Stokes - 6/10

He did a tremendous job with the ball in Australia's second innings and looked good with the bat in England's first innings. I would like to see him bat higher up the order and his bowling needs some refinement; he needs to be more economical.

Jonny Bairstow - 3/10

He is having a bad time of things. He did not keep wicket that tidily and was out to two ordinary dismissals; he looks totally out of form with the bat and is a little bit shaky with the gloves.

Moeen Ali - 3/10

Like Bairstow he is out of form. He gets confidence from his batting to bowl well and his bowling was really disappointing on the fourth day. He should have been testing the Australian left-handers in their second innings and the two moon balls just about summed his match up.

Chris Woakes - 5/10

He did a good job with the ball in the first innings but unfortunately when the pitch goes flat, a little like when he bowls abroad for England, he struggles to get wickets. He looks competent with the bat and will be eager to get back to his favourite ground Lord's where he has such a terrific record.

Stuart Broad - 6/10

He was magnificent in the first innings when England reduced Australia to 122-8, bowling with good pace and aggression, but he looked weary in the second innings which was understandable. He showed a bit more mettle with the bat in the first innings.

James Anderson - N/A

It's a great shame for James Anderson. One would have thought that a player with his experience would have known if he could get through a five-day Test. If he is fit later in the series, England will want him bowling on some green tops.

