Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer rips through Gloucestershire second XI before scoring ton

Jofra Archer ripped through the Gloucestershire second XI with a six-wicket haul and followed it up with a rapid hundred as he looked to prove his fitness ahead of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

The 24-year-old suffered a side strain during England's victorious World Cup campaign and was not selected to play in the red-ball match against Ireland and the first Test against Australia at Edgbaston, having failed to recover from the injury.

However, Archer played in Sussex Sharks' victory over Kent in the Vitality Blast on Friday and was a substitute fielder on the third and fourth days of England's defeat in Birmingham.

And, with James Anderson ruled out of the second Ashes Test at Lord's with a calf injury, all eyes were on how Archer would perform in Sussex's second XI match against Gloucestershire at Blackstone Academy Club.

Archer took a six-wicket haul against Gloucestershire 2nd XI

It took the fast bowler just three overs to pick up his first scalp, having Gloucestershire's opener caught behind for one before removing Gareth Roderick to reduce the hosts to 12-2.

Archer then claimed four wickets in 22 balls for just five runs to finish with figures of 6-27 from 12.1 overs as he skittled the middle and lower order to bowl Gloucestershire out for 79.

Archer impressed with ball and bat at Blackstone Academy Ground, Henfield

Not content with his heroics with the ball, Archer came out to bat at No 6 with Sussex 52-4 and proceeded to hit 12 fours and four sixes on his way to an 84-ball century before he was eventually dismissed for 108.

