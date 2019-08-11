Virat Kohli's century leads India to 59-run (DLS) win despite Chris Gayle milestone

Virat Kohli ended a five-month-long wait for an ODI century

Virat Kohli scored his 42nd ODI century for India in a 59-run (DLS) victory against West Indies as Chris Gayle became their leading ODI run-scorer in the second of the three-match series in Port of Spain.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

After failing to convert five 50-plus scores into a hundred at the World Cup, the India captain struck 120 off 125 balls as the tourists posted 279 at the Queen's Park Oval.

Kohli, who added 125 runs alongside Shreyas Iyer (71) for the fourth wicket, proved the difference as India set what would have been the highest successful chase at the venue.

The world No 1 batsman surpassed Sourav Ganguly's tally of 11,363 ODI runs for India on a landmark day of achievements, with only Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) ahead of the 30-year-old.

Gayle, playing his 300th ODI, made history in West Indies' reply as the 39-year-old overtook former captain Brian Lara's record of 10,348 runs before he was trapped lbw for 11 in the very next over.

Chris Gayle became the all-time highest West Indian run-scorer in ODI cricket

After Shai Hope dragged the ball back onto his stops for just five runs, rain forced players off the field for the second time in the match, with West Indies set a revised target of 270 in 46 overs.

Opening batsman Evin Lewis set about putting the hosts in a good position to chase down, before he was dismissed for 65 off an excellent one-handed catch by Kohli.

The dismissal of Nicolas Pooran for 42, with West Indies at 179, was the first of four wickets to fall for just three runs as India seized control.

W Indies vs India Live on

India sealed a comfortable victory when Oshane Thomas was trapped lbw on his first ball, with West Indies captain Jason Holder left 13 not out.

The tourists will now look to seal a series victory in the third and final ODI, after the first match was abandoned due to rain, on the same ground on Wednesday.

Watch the third ODI between West Indies and India from 2.25pm, Wednesday on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports The Ashes, via the red button.