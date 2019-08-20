Ashes 2019: Jason Roy struck on helmet during England practice ahead of third Test

Jason Roy will be checked by England medical staff on Wednesday morning to make sure he has suffered no ill effects after being hit on the side of the neck while batting in the nets.

He was immediately checked after being struck and was passed fit to continue training at Headingley, where England are preparing for the third Ashes Test against Australia, which starts on Thursday.

The England opener, who was wearing a neck guard, was not grounded by the hit - most likely from a net bowler as no England bowlers were taking part in the session - but bent double in pain before removing his helmet and feeling his neck.

He underwent concussion checks with the England medical staff following the scare before batting on for another couple of overs.

The incident came just days after Australia batsman Steve Smith was forced to retire hurt after a short ball from Jofra Archer hit him in the neck area during the second Test at Lord's.

Smith, who was not wearing a neck guard, has been ruled out of contention for the Headingley Test - which gets underway on Thursday - due to concussion protocols.

Players are currently recommended to use the 'stem guards' that were developed following the tragic death of Australian batsman Phillip Hughes in 2014.

These guards are made of foam and plastic and attached to the helmet to protect the neck area, but are not yet mandatory for batsmen.