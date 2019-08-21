Ashes 2019: England's Jason Roy passes concussion test ahead of third Ashes Test

3:22 Ben Ransom has the latest from Headingley, where England opener Jason Roy has passed concussion testing ahead of the third Ashes Test against Australia Ben Ransom has the latest from Headingley, where England opener Jason Roy has passed concussion testing ahead of the third Ashes Test against Australia

Jason Roy has passed concussion testing, but will be re-examined on Thursday before being cleared to play in the third Ashes Test against Australia.

The England opener was struck on the side of the neck on Tuesday while batting in the nets at Headingley, where England have been training this week.

Roy, who was wearing a neck guard, was not grounded by the hit - most likely from a net bowler as no England bowlers were taking part in the session - but bent double in pain before removing his helmet and feeling his neck.

England vs Australia Live on

He underwent concussion checks with the England medical staff following the scare before batting on for another couple of overs.

0:35 Jason Roy was struck on the helmet during training as England prepared for the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley Jason Roy was struck on the helmet during training as England prepared for the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley

England's medical staff were satisfied after testing Roy for concussion on Wednesday morning but will re-examine him again ahead of the beginning of the third Test to make sure he shows no symptoms of delayed concussion.

The incident came just days after Australia batsman Steve Smith was forced to retire hurt after a short ball from Jofra Archer hit him in the neck area during the second Test at Lord's.

0:32 Steve Smith was forced to retire hurt after being hit by a bouncer from Jofra Archer Steve Smith was forced to retire hurt after being hit by a bouncer from Jofra Archer

Smith, who was not wearing a neck guard, has been ruled out of contention for the Headingley Test - which gets underway on Thursday - due to concussion protocols.

0:59 Australia head coach Justin Langer has called on other players to step up and perform in the third Ashes Test after Steve Smith was ruled out with concussion Australia head coach Justin Langer has called on other players to step up and perform in the third Ashes Test after Steve Smith was ruled out with concussion

Players are currently recommended to use the 'stem guards' that were developed following the tragic death of Australian batsman Phillip Hughes in 2014.

These guards are made of foam and plastic and attached to the helmet to protect the neck area, but are not yet mandatory for batsmen.