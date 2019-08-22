James Anderson to play for Lancashire second XI again as he targets fourth Ashes Test

James Anderson will play for Lancashire's second XI again next week

England paceman James Anderson will play for Lancashire's second XI again next week as he targets a return for the fourth Ashes Test.

Anderson, who missed the Lord's and Headingley Tests with a right calf injury he sustained in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston, will face Durham in a four-day friendly in Chester from Tuesday.

The 37-year-old lined up for Lancashire's second string against Leicestershire this week, taking two wickets from nine overs in Liverpool.

Anderson linked up with England in Leeds on Thursday to continue his rehabilitation with his country's medical team as the third Ashes Test began.

The seamer is hoping to return for the fourth game of the series, on his home ground at Old Trafford, from September 4.