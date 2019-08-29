James Anderson continues recovery with Lancashire second XI ahead of fourth Ashes Test

England seamer James Anderson in action for Lancashire Second XI against Durham

James Anderson bowled a further nine overs for Lancashire against Durham in a second XI fixture as England's record wicket-taker looks to prove his fitness for the fourth Ashes Test.

The 37-year-old seamer finished with figures of 29-11-70-2 at Chester Boughton Hall as Durham declared on 409-7, with Lancashire batting for the majority of the penultimate day following Wednesday's washout.

Nevertheless, Anderson was able to add to his workload as he steps up his recovery from a right calf injury which he suffered on the opening morning of the Ashes and ruled him out of the second and third Tests.

He made his return in a second-string match against Leicestershire last week but this was more of a strenuous workout.

Anderson sent down 20 overs on Tuesday and was among the wickets on Thursday, trapping Durham captain Ned Eckersley, although it was his only breakthrough of the day.

