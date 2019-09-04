England vs Australia: Day one of fourth Ashes Test in a nutshell

2:34 Catch up with the action from the first day of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford Catch up with the action from the first day of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford

Crisps stop play, batting without bails and Steve Smith seeing it like a beach ball. Here's the pick of the action from Old Trafford...

Steve Smith led an Australia recovery on his return to the side following concussion on a rain-hit and blustery day one of the fourth Ashes Test against England at Old Trafford.

Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner (0) for the fifth time in seven innings and also removed his opening partner Marcus Harris (13) as Australia tumbled to 28-2 after electing to bat in chilly Manchester.

But Smith (60no) - back after missing England's Ben Stokes-inspired, series-levelling win in the third Test at Headingley - took his runs tally for the series to 438 at an average of 146 as the tourists closed a day on which only 44 overs were bowled on 170-3.

Stats of the Day

Stuart Broad has dismissed David Warner five times in the 2019 Ashes.



He has never dismissed a player more often in a single Test series. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 4, 2019

Jofra Archer is far more than just a pace merchant, but his speeds have trended progressively downwards across this series. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/IrtuXvJPZD — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 4, 2019

Moment of the Day

No further proof that Smith was seeing it like a beach ball was needed after the batsman casually swatted an inflatable through the leg-side for four. It was an unusual sight but the shot with which he reached a record eighth successive Ashes fifty in a row was all the more astonishing.

0:24 Australia's Steve Smith hits an unusual 'boundary' on his way to a half-century Australia's Steve Smith hits an unusual 'boundary' on his way to a half-century

Smith, in the words of Ian Botham, had to dive to reach a full, wide delivery that was acres outside off stump but held his upper body shape well enough to drill it for four on the drive - collapsing onto his back knee in the process.

"He looked like a drunk," observed David Gower, "but he middled it." Proving, in the process, that so long as you keep your eye on the ball your position is of secondary importance.

Australia's Steve Smith reaches fifty with an eccentric shot

The eccentric shot came in a crazy afternoon session in which Australia batted without any bails on the stumps - the umpires removing the bails after they were repeatedly blown off by the wind. It took some 25 minutes for fourth umpire Rob Bailey to find some heavy bails - or rather the original bails with some screws drilled into the end of them.

The crisp wind brought further interruptions as rubbish - principally crisp packets - brought play to a shuddering halt by swirling into and out of the batsmen's eyeline. Judging by Stuart Broad's face, the delays got right on his nerves.

2:52 Crisps stop play! The wind played havoc with the bails and the rubbish at Old Trafford! Crisps stop play! The wind played havoc with the bails and the rubbish at Old Trafford!

Talking point

Did England miss a trick by not going for the jugular in the morning session? The build-up to the Test was dominated by the potential contest between Jofra Archer and Smith but, to the surprise of many of our pundits, the paceman didn't appear to bend his back and go all out when the returning batsman came in at 28-2 - the speed gun consistently registering in the low 80mph bracket. What's more, Archer bowled just seven balls at the man he knocked over at Lord's, forcing him to miss the third Test at Headingley.

1:04 Steve Smith came out on top on day one as he rejoined battle with Jofra Archer Steve Smith came out on top on day one as he rejoined battle with Jofra Archer

"It's maybe the first time that Joe Root has to be a little bit tough with Archer," said Nasser Hussain, demanding some tough love, before acknowledging that conditions were tricky. "I know you're cold, I know you're stiff, it has been a long summer, but crank it up!' Make out to him that this is the most important spell."

Nas continued: "Smith would have spent the last two weeks thinking about this comeback against Archer, who has peppered him. I fully understand he was tired by the time Smith came in and so you take him out of the attack to give him another burst before lunch, but that burst never came."

Tweets of the day

He’s such a beautiful bowler is @StuartBroad8. Consistently excellent. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 4, 2019

11.3 - David Warner is averaging 11.3 from his 7 innings in this #Ashes; the lowest rate he's recorded in a Test series to date. Struggle. pic.twitter.com/hIxGW3yfCm — OptaJim (@OptaJim) September 4, 2019

Honoured to accept Sportsmen of the Year award from @BritishGQ on behalf of the @englandcricket team. Fantastic night spent celebrating the achievements of so many talented people from fashion, film, music, the arts and sport. Thank you to @Burberry for dressing us both. pic.twitter.com/DZDUogDENL — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) September 4, 2019

What they said...

Ricky Ponting: "To me, England have looked flat. But I don't want to discount how difficult those conditions have been for bowling. One thing you can't see on the screen is just how windy it has been - and a stop, start sort of affair. But there wasn't that fire that we'd normally expect to see, coming off quite a long break from Leeds to here."

Michael Holding: "Smith was allowed to go out there and pretty much settle in and by the time Archer got back into the attack, Smith was pretty much settled. When people get hit you can never quite work out what is going on in their mind. It was strange because Archer had not bowled his five overs at extreme pace."

David Lloyd: "Where is Warne sat?" as the umpteenth empty crisp packet interrupts the afternoon session, blown across the ground by the wind.

