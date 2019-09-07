Ashes Debate Podcast: England must produce something special to save the Ashes

Can Ben Stokes and the rest of England's middle-order produce a super Sunday?

For a moment England were dreaming of a second miracle on day four of the fourth Ashes Test.

Australia were wobbling at 44-4 before Steve Smith struck 82 and then when the declaration left England with half-an-hour to bat, Pat Cummins removed Rory Burns and Joe Root with successive balls.

England's hopes of a draw are in tact but badly dented. Graham Gooch and Bob Willis joined Charles Colvile to reflect on another enthralling day.

Catch up with the action from the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford

Also on the latest Ashes Debate podcast…

- Gooch explains what England must do to secure the draw that will keep the Ashes series alive going into the fifth Test at the Oval

- The former England opener shares his thoughts on the art of defending and leaving the ball at the top of the order in Test cricket

- Analysis of Broad's opening spells and his phenomenal record against Australia's David Warner

- Gooch salutes Steve Smith's achievements and his priceless skill of never missing a bad ball

