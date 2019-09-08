West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite reported for suspected illegal bowling action

Brathwaite has 58 Test appearances for the West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action following the West Indies' 2-0 Test series defeat to India.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) say Brathwaite was reported after the second Test against India, which ended last week. Under ICC rules, Brathwaite will have to undergo testing on his action to see if it should be declared illegal.

Brathwaite has until September 14 to be tested. He can still bowl in international cricket until a decision is made after the assessments.

Opening batsman Brathwaite was previously reported for a suspect action in August 2017 during a tour of England, but was later cleared after an independent review.

The right-arm offbreak bowler, who made his full test debut in 2011, bowled nine overs during the second Test against India, taking one wicket.

Brathwaite recently signed for Glamorgan for their final three matches of the County Championship Division Two season.

The West Indies' next international fixture is against Afghanistan in a T20 on November 5.