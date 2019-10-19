The Hundred Draft: Which overseas seamer would you pick?

0:58 England's Jofra Archer and Kate Cross - plus a host of internationals - are ready for The Hundred! Are you? Watch the draft on Sky Sports on Sunday England's Jofra Archer and Kate Cross - plus a host of internationals - are ready for The Hundred! Are you? Watch the draft on Sky Sports on Sunday

Pace could be ace when it comes to taking wickets in The Hundred.

That means the eight sides will be looking to recruit some top-quality seamers during Sunday's draft, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket and across our digital platforms from 7pm.

But which overseas quick would you pick if you had the final say? Check out our shortlist of six and vote for your favourite in the interactive list below.

Then come back to skysports.com and the Sky Sports app on Sunday to choose the best of the boundary-blazing overseas openers.

