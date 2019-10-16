The Hundred Draft: Chris Gayle, David Warner, Steve Smith - who should be picked No 1?

Who would you choose with the No 1 pick in The Hundred Draft on Sunday?

Australian trio Steve Smith, David Warner and Mitchell Starc are among the six top-priced overseas players available in Sunday's inaugural The Hundred Draft, with West Indies opener Chris Gayle, Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga and South African quick Kagiso Rabada also listed at the highest a reserve value of £125k.

Which of them would you choose if, like the Trent Rockets, you had the No 1 overall pick? Vote for your favourite in the interactive list below.

