The Hundred: Sam Billings says to expect surprises in Sunday's draft

Sam Billings says to expect some surprises and big-name omissions during the inaugural draft for The Hundred - and has backed the tournament to build on England's World Cup win.

Kent and England wicketkeeper-batsman Billings is hoping to be selected by one of the eight sides and his T20 experience in the IPL and Big Bash League could stand him in good stead.

Only three overseas players are permitted in each squad, meaning there will be plenty of undrafted stars of world cricket come Sunday night.

"I think they will be a few surprises and a few people might be disappointed and miss out," Billings told Sky Sports News on Tuesday afternoon.

"Straightaway we are seeing things. Cardiff is a great example. They have got Tom Banton and Jonny Bairstow so being a wicketkeeper it would be strange [if they signed me].

"It's a different kind of pressure in franchise cricket. We could be playing anywhere across the country and have the pressure of a new city in front of a new fanbase that normally heckle you.

"I think you have to go in open-minded into this tournament and with the draft anything can happen. It's a great opportunity for everyone and I think it's really exciting, especially for players coming through.

"We started playing in the IPL a few years ago and we have seen how much of a resurgence [England's] white-ball side has had winning the World Cup.

"That has had a huge impact on white-ball cricket in this country and hopefully The Hundred will do the same."

Billings' Kent team-mate Joe Denly is also part of the Draft - which you can watch live on Sky Sports from 7pm on Sunday - and hopes the fact he is currently in England's Test team does not go against him.

The Hundred will clash with England's Test series against Pakistan next summer meaning the country's red-ball players will only be available for a limited section of the tournament.

"It's going to be an interesting one. Those are the decisions you have to make in the draft, what level you go in at," said Denly, who revealed he would like to team with Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan.

"Who knows where I will be next summer? Hopefully playing Test cricket - but hopefully that doesn't jeopardise my place in The Hundred and I get picked up."

Denly is the third-highest run-scorer in English domestic Twenty20 cricket, with his tally of 3,927 runs only bettered by Luke Wright (4,087) and Riki Wessels (3,956).

