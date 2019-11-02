Pat Brown says 'more tricks to come' after England debut in New Zealand T20 series

Pat Brown says he is ready to delve further into his box of tricks as the T20 series against New Zealand progresses, having settled for simplicity on his England debut.

The Worcestershire seamer, on his international debut, was entrusted to bowl the final over of New Zealand's innings in the opening T20I in Christchurch on Friday, conceding just six runs and collecting the prize scalp of Ross Taylor.

Renowned for his deft changes in pace, Brown finished with commendable figures of 1-33 in the seven-wicket win, but the 21-year-old revealed he adopted an uncomplicated approach on debut.

Brown said: "It is a very proud moment to make your debut but it is competitive cricket so it is not just about making your debut, you've got to be on it from ball one still.

"It was kept fairly simple for me in terms of what was working and who I was bowling at. There are definitely more tricks to come out of the box.

"It is sometimes nice to have that simplicity and know that things are going to work. To have been able to contribute and feel like I bowled ok makes the feeling of making my debut even nicer."

While his blend of knuckle balls and off-cutters immediately lend themselves to the sprint format, Brown has only featured in a handful of first-class matches and his progress this year was checked following a stress fracture in his back.

He suffered the injury last winter but, despite rest and rehabilitation, Brown was unable to get to the fitness level required to withstand the rigours of the County Championship.

His troubles have led to a humorous diagnosis from some of his Worcestershire colleagues but he is optimistic he will soon resume his red-ball career, even if he is flattered about being branded a limited-overs specialist.

Pat Brown says he doesn't want to be seen as just a white-ball specialist

Brown added: "Bowling my variations, the body gets chucked about in some pretty minging positions. It's going to be stiff and sore for a while but if I keep doing my work it should be fine.

"I never managed to get on a run where I could bowl with a red ball [this year] but it's something I'm definitely looking to do and stop the boys saying I have got red-ball rash.

"It's quite a nice compliment for people to think I have written it off. It means they rate my white-ball stuff highly.

"But I'm 21 and have only played five first-class games, so I don't see myself as a failure in first-class cricket - it's something I want to have a good crack at.

"It will make me a better player, playing against good players on good pitches. It can only help my white-ball stuff even if it is my primary skill in cricket."

