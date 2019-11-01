James Vince trying to grasp England chance ahead of T20 World Cup

0:46 James Vince was pleased with his start after his maiden T20 international fifty helped England to victory in Christchurch. James Vince was pleased with his start after his maiden T20 international fifty helped England to victory in Christchurch.

James Vince hopes innings like his maiden T20I fifty against New Zealand will catapult him into England's T20 World Cup squad.

Vince, who played three games at the 50-over World Cup while regular opener Jason Roy was sidelined with a hamstring injury, hit 59 from 38 balls batting at No 3 in England's series-opening, seven-wicket win against the Black Caps in Christchurch on Friday.

Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes have been rested for the series and Hampshire captain Vince knows he must seize his chance in their absence.

Since the end of the English summer I've not had a huge amount of cricket. I had a warm-up game and a bit of time in the nets but I wasn't quite surewhat nick I was in. But I'm pleased with the contribution. James Vince

"The side's been so successful and dominant over the last three or four years, it's a tough first XI to break into," said Vince, who hit seven fours, two sixes and reached his half-century from 33 deliveries.

"But any opportunities like this to push my case and hopefully try to be part of the squad as I was this summer for the World Cup is my aim.

"With some of the main guys missing, it would be nice to get a bit of a run in the side, post some scores and make some match-winning contributions."

Vince could also be in line to add to his 13 Test caps should Joe Denly, who was due to be England's No 3 in the two Tests against New Zealand in November, miss out with an ankle knock he sustained in training.

But the 28-year-old believes Jonny Bairstow - dropped from the Test side after a lean Ashes - is more likely to step into the squad if Denly's injury proves serious.

"I think Bluey (Jonny Bairstow) might have something to say about that!" said Vince. "[But] I've said it before, although it is a different format, runs in an England shirt are always going to help you.

"It's a good start and hopefully I can build on it and continue throughout the series and try to make an impact on it myself."

Joe Denly rolled his ankle in training ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand

Vince shared a 54-run stand with Eoin Morgan as England thumped New Zealand by seven wickets at Hagley Oval and revealed his delight that the 33-year-old has opted to play on at least until next year's T20 World Cup.

"What he's built over the last four years is incredible - to take the team from where they were to winning the World Cup," added Vince.

"I know he'd be a massive loss if he wasn't here, especially with a tour like this with lots of new guys coming in.

"His leadership is outstanding so he'll be great for the young guys here. Everyone's hoping that he carries on for as long as possible."

