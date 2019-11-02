England's Joe Denly to miss rest of New Zealand T20 series with ankle ligament injury

Joe Denly was set to bat in middle order in Christchurch but will now miss the series

Joe Denly will miss the remainder of the IT20 series against New Zealand after scan results showed that he has sustained ligament damage to his right ankle.

The Kent batsman picked up the injury in practice on Thursday in Christchurch.

Denly had found some form in the second warm-up game with 39 not out, as England were beaten by New Zealand XI on Tuesday.

He will now start a rehabilitation programme and will be routinely assessed ahead of the two-match Test series against the Black Caps starting on November 21.

At this stage, England will not call up a replacement for the four remaining matches in the T20 series.

Watch England's second T20I against New Zealand, at Westpac Stadium, live from 12.30am on Sunday on Sky Sports Cricket.