The Hundred: Aaron Finch to captain Northern Superchargers

Aaron Finch is Australia's one-day captain

Aaron Finch will captain Northern Superchargers in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, with Lauren Winfield skippering the women's side.

Australia one-day captain Finch, who has made 181 appearances for his country across all formats, has previously played county cricket for Surrey and Yorkshire.

The opening batsman will lead a Superchargers side including countryman Chris Lynn as well as England's Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey and Ben Foakes.

"I'm really excited to be heading back to Emerald Headingley as captain of the Northern Superchargers," said Finch, who will work under Superchargers coach and fellow Australian Darren Lehmann.

"I think we have an excellent side with a good mixture of quality English cricketers and some match-winning overseas stars and I'm very confident of our chances when The Hundred kicks off next summer."

Northern Superchargers squad Aaron Finch (Australia, captain), Chris Lynn (Australia), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Ben Stokes (Durham), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), David Willey (Yorkshire), Adam Lyth (Yorkshire), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Yorkshire), David Wiese (Sussex), Nathan Rimmington (Durham), Brydon Carse (Durham), Ed Barnard (Worcestershire), John Simpson (Middlesex)

Former Australia head coach Lehmann added: "I think we've picked a great team and I'm really excited to see what Aaron and I can do with the group. He is a world class cricketer and a superb leader.

"We want to start The Hundred with a bang and get even more people watching this innovative new short-form of cricket."

Finch has played county cricket for Yorkshire and Surrey

England Women batter Winfield captained Yorkshire Diamonds in the Kia Super League, while her T20 experience also includes stints in the Big Bash with Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers.

"Women's cricket has been going from strength to strength over the last few years and I'm delighted to be a part of the next chapter as captain of the Northern Superchargers," said Winfield.

"The Hundred means new teams, new kit, new team-mates, it's all very exciting for everyone involved and I can't wait to get out on the field next year and hopefully help lead the team to success."

Lauren Winfield will captain the Superchargers' women's side

Superchargers' Women's head coach Danielle Hazell, who played with Winfield for England, added: "Having spent many years playing with Lauren I know she has what it takes to be a great captain.

"She's played and thrived in some of the highest-profile matches and arenas our sport has to offer which bodes well for the first season of The Hundred and beyond."

The Hundred will be played across five weeks from July 2020, with Superchargers joined in the eight-team competition - which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports - by Manchester Originals, Trent Rockets, Birmingham Phoenix, Welsh Fire, Southern Brave, London Spirit and Oval Invincibles.